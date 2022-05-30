ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-selling $129 smart air fryer with Alexa hits $99 with special deal

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa.

The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times.

But then, when we do get something new and unique to test, it makes the product even more special.

Such is the case with the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer. Proscenic released this nifty model earlier this year and it has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon. And right now, it’s on sale with a massive discount thanks to a limited-time coupon.

Hurry and you’ll get yours with a nice big discount.

Best smart air fryer with Alexa

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is an awesome air fryer with Alexa that we’ve been using for months. And you’ll be happy to know that this sleek new model offers much more than just gimmicky smart features.

Proscenic is a well-known air fryer brand that has a best-selling model to its credit. And now, the company has added smart features to everything else that made its earlier model so popular. You can control the T21 with your smartphone.

There are also tons of recipes in the free smartphone app, and one-touch programs make it easy to cook nearly anything. You can use the touch control panel on the front to start cooking or the smartphone app. Scheduled cooks are supported as well, plus you can receive notifications when the air fryer is done. How cool is that?!

You can even control this air fryer with voice commands. That’s right, it supports Amazon Alexa!

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Proscenic T21 is the price. It has a terrific, sleek design and ample 5.8-quart capacity. It also has a nonstick nano-ceramic coated basket that is dishwasher safe.

You get all that plus Proscenic’s terrific smart features… and yet the retail price is just $129. That’s what you would pay for a comparable model without any great smart features! Why pay that much for a boring model when you can get an air fryer with Alexa?

If you grab one right now, however, you won’t even pay $129. That’s because an Amazon coupon slashes the price to just $99 for a limited time!

Proscenic T21 fast facts

Wondering what makes the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer such a great air fryer with Alexa? Here are just a few key takeaways to keep in mind:

  • Large 5.8-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying
  • Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app
  • Start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring
  • Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes
  • The touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes
  • Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly
  • The nonstick cooking basket is easy to clean and dishwasher safe
  • Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

What an Alexa red ring means and how to fix it

We’re conditioned to associate a red ring on our devices as bad news. If you suddenly see one on your Alexa device like an Echo, it’s easy to start worrying. It’s even worse when you try to use Alexa but find that the voice assistant isn’t responding as it should.
AMAZON
BGR.com

BGR.com

