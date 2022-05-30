ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

SCSO incident briefs 5/27

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Anyone with information regarding this incident(s) is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-877-903STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to...

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Man Wanted for Business Burglary

Just before 9:30AM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, deputies responded to Acorn Drive in Ponchatoula, LA in reference to a report of a suspicious person attempting to steal a Polaris side-by-side from an empty business lot. As deputies arrived, they observed two white males later identified as 37-year-old Hilton Hollie...
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne. The initial investigation revealed that Wells...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Ascension man killed in two-vehicle crash

Geismar – On June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Howard Evans of Prairieville. The initial investigation revealed that Evans...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

LSP works with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office; 8 arrested on drug charges

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed an extensive investigation into drug and weapons activity in the Village East subdivision, after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood. Eight Houma residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation, though two offenders have evaded capture.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates attempted armed robbery of payday loan location

On May 31, 2022 just before 6 p.m. the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13413 Highway 90 in Boutte, American Cash Advance Payday Loans. The initial 911 call stated that a black male subject entered the business and attempted to commit a robbery. The employee safely fled the store and immediately contacted 911.
BOUTTE, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Prairieville – On Monday, May 30, 2022 shortly after 1:30 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 431 near Valentine Road in Ascension Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Charles Wisecarver of Kenner. The initial...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues 4 stranded boaters near Hopedale, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued four stranded boaters Tuesday near Hopedale, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:45 p.m. from a 21-foot recreational vessel that was beset by the weather stranding the four people aboard in Mosquito Point. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of an Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced on Carjacking and Weapons Charges

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant KAHLIQ WILLIAMS, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on May 31, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry to a total term of 164 months. As to Counts 1, 3, and 4 the Court sentenced WILLIAMS to 80 months of imprisonment, to be served concurrently with each other. As to Count 2, WILLIAMS was sentenced to a term of 84 months, to be served consecutively to the terms imposed on each of Counts 1, 3, and 4. Additionally, upon release from imprisonment, Judge Guidry ordered that WILLIAMS shall be on supervised release for a term of 5 years which consists of 3 years as to Counts 1, 3 and 4, and 5 years as to Count 2, such terms to run concurrently with each other. Finally, WILLIAMS was ordered to pay a total of $400 in mandatory special assessment fees on Counts One, Two, Three, and Four of the six-count indictment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 5/23 to 5/27

During the week of May 23 – May 27, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Legistine...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

State Police Investigating Attempted Murder of Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy

Belle Chasse – On May 31, 2022, around 3 a.m., Louisiana State Police was requested by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a serious injury crash, involving one of their deputies, which occurred during a pursuit. The crash occurred on LA 407 near the Woodland Highway Bridge in Belle Chasse. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (BOI) are investigating the incident.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
L'Observateur

Gonzales Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEITH JENKINS, age 35, of Gonzales, pled guilty as charged on May 31, 2022 to a two count indictment, that charged him with participating in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(A), and 846 and the possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B).
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

Capital Area United Way partners with Shell and Nucor Steel Louisiana for Hurricane Ida distribution

BATON ROUGE — Capital Area United Way partnered with Shell and Nucor Steel Louisiana to distribute over $175,000 in gas gift cards to nonprofits that are assisting in long term recovery from Hurricane Ida to distribute to clients. The nonprofit agencies include: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Livingston Long Term Recovery, Livingston Parish Schools, St. Helena Parish, St. James Parish Government | Council of Aging, and Volunteer Ascension.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Restaurant Admits Firing and Refusing to Rehire a Worker Because She Was Pregnant

NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana restaurant admitted that it violated federal law when it fired and then later refused to rehire a worker because she was pregnant as part of federal court resolution with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the EEOC announced today. Bourne’s House, LLC, doing business...
L'Observateur

Ochsner offers performance training

DESTREHAN — Ochsner is partnering with St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation to offer several performance training programs this summer. The location will be 105 Plantation Rd. in Destrehan. To sign up, email alexandre.romero@ochsner.org. Starters (7-10): Introduces the basics of athletic movement and improves spatial awareness. $250. 9 a.m....
DESTREHAN, LA
L'Observateur

St. Charles Fall Sports Registration Now Open

Hahnville, LA – The Department of Parks and Recreation announces fall sports registration for fall baseball (6-14), fall tennis (6-14), tackle football (7-10), flag football (5-15), volleyball (5-15) and cheerleading (5-12). Registration must be completed online and is open from June 1 – July 11. Registration must be completed online, and information on specific sports can be found at www.scpparksandrec.com/programs/youth-programming.
HAHNVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Hammond Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Filing False IRS Return

NEW ORLEANS – KENISHA R. CALLAHAN, age 44, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards, Congressman Carter Announce Funding for Southern University Ravine Protection Project

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards, along with Congressman Troy Carter, announced funding for the Southern University Ravine Protection project in East Baton Rouge Parish. Through a grant awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will receive $7.6 million allocated towards this $35 million erosion improvement project to preserve Southern University’s ravine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Avi’s Flight Foundation continues mission

EDGARD — Avionne Jamani Thomas gained her wings on September 5, 2020 after returning home from a two-year hospitalization and an even longer battle with lupus. Her mother, Krischell Cannon Thomas, is giving life to her daughter’s vision of sharing her story through the Avi’s Flight Foundation. According to Krischell, it was especially important to Avi to return to her alma mater, West St. John High School, and share the realities of battling lupus.
EDGARD, LA

