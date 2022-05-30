SCSO arrest reports 5/27

Name, Age, Sex: Address: Date of Arrest: Place of Arrest: Charges:. Anyone with information regarding this incident(s) is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500. ARRESTEE: Sarah, Morris Brian, 25, Male – 525...
Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed an extensive investigation into drug and weapons activity in the Village East subdivision, after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood. Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that eight Houma residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation, though two offenders have evaded capture.
Louisiana Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Intentionally Hitting A Deputy While Fleeing on an ATV. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on May 31, 2022, around 3:00 a.m., they were requested by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a serious injury crash involving one of their deputies that occurred during a pursuit. The accident happened on LA 407 near the Woodland Highway Bridge in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. Detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (BOI) are looking into the incident.
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
Just before 9:30AM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, deputies responded to Acorn Drive in Ponchatoula, LA in reference to a report of a suspicious person attempting to steal a Polaris side-by-side from an empty business lot. As deputies arrived, they observed two white males later identified as 37-year-old Hilton Hollie...
Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Houma man in connection with the shooting investigation that occurred on May 30, 2022, at the Rebecca Plantation Camper City. Lamonte Antonio Williams, 45, of Houma was arrested on multiple charges stemming from the investigation. Terrebonne...
Hammond – On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne. The initial investigation revealed that Wells...
HARAHAN, La. — An elementary age child apparently pulled a lighter from a display near the register at the Walmart in Harahan, Louisiana and used it to set at least one fire in the clothing department that resulted in heavy damage to the store which has forced it to temporarily close, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Raceland – On May 30, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 North Service Road near Louisiana Highway 1. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Gabriel Hebert of Raceland. The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert...
Two From Louisiana Arrested for DWI on the Water Over the Memorial Day Extended Weekend. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on May 31, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested two men on May 28 and May 30 in Iberia and Pointe Coupee parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant KAHLIQ WILLIAMS, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on May 31, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry to a total term of 164 months. As to Counts 1, 3, and 4 the Court sentenced WILLIAMS to 80 months of imprisonment, to be served concurrently with each other. As to Count 2, WILLIAMS was sentenced to a term of 84 months, to be served consecutively to the terms imposed on each of Counts 1, 3, and 4. Additionally, upon release from imprisonment, Judge Guidry ordered that WILLIAMS shall be on supervised release for a term of 5 years which consists of 3 years as to Counts 1, 3 and 4, and 5 years as to Count 2, such terms to run concurrently with each other. Finally, WILLIAMS was ordered to pay a total of $400 in mandatory special assessment fees on Counts One, Two, Three, and Four of the six-count indictment.
On this date shortly before noon, Houma Police responded to an unknown subject on the campus of Oaklawn Jr. High School possibly with a weapon. When officers arrived, they located the individual in question and a brief foot pursuit ensued. Shortly thereafter, the subject was apprehended at a location adjacent to the Houma Air Base.
On May 31, 2022 just before 6 p.m. the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13413 Highway 90 in Boutte, American Cash Advance Payday Loans. The initial 911 call stated that a black male subject entered the business and attempted to commit a robbery. The employee safely fled the store and immediately contacted 911.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a Bayou Blue man on Sunday. Brandon Bradley, 43, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting.
Geismar – On June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Howard Evans of Prairieville. The initial investigation revealed that Evans...
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from May 27, 2022, through May 30, 2022:. Jorge Salinas, cruelty to infirm, domestic abuse-battery-misdemeanor. Ernest Jones, battery-aggravated-second degree. Donald Sibley, convicted felon in possession of firearm, attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse-battery-misdemeanor. Lovell Robinson, in from court. Chad Allen, domestic...
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Gonzales Police seek the identity of a man accused of negotiating counterfeit checks totaling over $1,500 at a local grocery store. Police said the man was at Lamendola’s Supermarket on Ascension Street twice — once on Friday, May 6 and again on Monday, May 9. Authorities said he tried to negotiate two counterfeit checks totaling $1,573.12 the first time and the second time, he tried to negotiate another counterfeit check totaling $3,500.
