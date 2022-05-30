ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dante hero Desert Crown leads Derby confirmations

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4on1_0fuiamLQ00

Sir Michael Stoute’s impressive Dante winner Desert Crown heads 18 possibles for Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

Having just the second run of his life, the Nathaniel colt come home over three lengths clear of a decent field at York to propel himself to the head of the Derby betting.

Stoute has won the race five times already, including once for Desert Crown’s owner Saeed Suhail with Kris Kin in 2003.

Aidan O’Brien has his typically strong challenge, with Stone Age leading the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avjQt_0fuiamLQ00
Stone Age won easily at Leopardstown (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Rather unheralded at two, he nevertheless finished second in Group One company and has won both his starts this season, including most recently in Leopardstown’s usually informative Derby Trial.

O’Brien’s other runners also bring sound credentials, with Changingoftheguard landing the Chester Vase and Star Of India taking the Dee Stakes. However, O’Brien has withdrawn Lingfield Derby Trial winner United Nations and Ivy League.

Charlie Appleby has three contenders, as he did last year when Adayar, seemingly the least fancied of his trio, came out on top.

Nations Pride now appears to be his number one hope after being supplemented at a cost of £75,000. Nahanni and Walk Of Stars are also set to represent Appleby and Godolphin, while Stan Moore has also supplemented rank outsider El Habeeb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6Gi8_0fuiamLQ00
Nations Pride has been improving race by race (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Appleby’s retained rider William Buick confirmed he will partner Nations Pride.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing he said: “I ride Nations Pride, all being well, so I’m looking forward to that.

“It’s always difficult as they are three nice horses and I’m fortunate to have the choice, which is a privilege in itself.

“They are three nice horses, hard to split and they are there for a reason.

“Charlie gets the right horses for the big days, they are three beautifully-bred horses and they are there now.”

Connections of the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Piz Badile have entrusted Frankie Dettori with the ride, Dante runner-up Royal Patronage is set to run for Mark and Charlie Johnston and Westover, trained by Ralph Beckett, will sport the famous Juddmonte colours.

The Roger Varian-trained Eydon, who was fourth in the 2000 Guineas, retains the option but is also in the French Derby 24 hours later.

Three others were taken out at the five-day stage – Joseph O’Brien’s Buckaroo, William Haggas’ Lysander and David Menuisier’s Sir Bob Parker.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Johnston
Person
Frankie Dettori
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Michael Stoute
Person
William Buick
Person
William Haggas
SkySports

Cazoo Oaks: Emily Upjohn and Frankie Dettori to face 10 rivals including Hollie Doyle on Nashwa at Epsom

Red-hot favourite Emily Upjohn is the star name among 11 fillies declared for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom. Having stretched her unbeaten record to three with a dominant display in the Musidora Stakes at York last month, the daughter of Sea The Stars is all the rage to provide John Gosden, who trains in partnership with son Thady, with a fourth victory in Friday's feature under Frankie Dettori.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rogue Millennium can be a giantkiller like Vinnie Jones in the Oaks at Epsom with footballer turned actor part of the Rogues Gallery syndicate which owns the unbeaten filly

Up-and-coming Newmarket trainer Tom Clover will attempt a giantkilling in Saturday's Cazoo Oaks at Epsom with Rogue Millennium, who is part-owned by a man who created one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history. The unbeaten filly runs for the Rogues Gallery syndicate which includes Vinnie Jones, the footballer...
ANIMALS
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called last 2 winners unveils picks

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has already made history as one of the biggest long shots to ever win the race, but he'll have the chance to stand alone in horse racing history if he can win the 2022 Belmont Stakes on June 11. Never before in Triple Crown history has a horse won the Kentucky Derby, skipped the Preakness and won the Belmont Stakes in any year that Belmont was run after the Derby. Rich Strike returns as an early 5-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, but the field in this year's final jewel of the Triple Crown is impressive..
SPORTS
SkySports

Lingfield: Two races abandoned due to horse slipping on bend; fourth track in six days to have safety issues

Racing's abandonment issues have continued after two races on Lingfield's Monday flat card did not go ahead following ground safety concerns on the final bend. In the opening race of the afternoon, Cu Chulainn, ridden by William Buick, slipped when taking the final bend before being eased in the final two furlongs, finishing last of the seven runners.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Age#Derby Trial#Lingfield Derby#United Nations#Ivy League#Nations Pride#Sky Sports Racing
BBC

Oaks: Hollie Doyle targets 'dream' success in Epsom Classic

Hollie Doyle said it would be a "dream come true" to become the first female jockey to win a British Classic as she looked ahead to riding second-favourite Nashwa in the Cazoo Oaks on Friday. The 25-year-old said the John Gosden-trained filly was a "dream ride" and "everything you'd want...
WORLD
newschain

Johnny Depp wins multi-million-dollar US defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his multi-million-dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory. Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for $50m over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy. From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
India
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Fellowes looking to Grand Alliance to extend winning feeling at Epsom

Fresh from cheering on his beloved Nottingham Forest to promotion in the Championship play-off final, Charlie Fellowes is hoping for another successful weekend when he saddles his first ever runner in the Cazoo Derby in Grand Alliance. The three-year-old is owned by Paul and Susan Roy, whose colours have been...
SPORTS
newschain

Lingfield latest track to encounter ground issues on a bend

Lingfield became the latest venue to encounter safety issues, with two races on the round course abandoned on Monday following a scare for William Buick in the opener. Following on from Beverley on Wednesday, Haydock on Friday evening and Chester on Saturday, yet another meeting was in the news for the wrong reasons.
SPORTS
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Horse racing owes Lester so much – Professional Jockeys Association

Horse racing owes Lester Piggott a “huge debt of gratitude”, the Professional Jockeys Association said on Monday in a fitting tribute to the late, great rider. Piggott’s family announced on Sunday the 11-times champion had died peacefully in Switzerland at the age of 86, leading to an outpouring of emotion from the racing world.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy