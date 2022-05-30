ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspected Islamist militants kill 15 in east Congo village

 3 days ago

BENI, May 30 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed 15 civilians in an attack on a village in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, a human rights group and local official said on Monday.

Fighters believed to be members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) stormed the village of Bulongo in North Kivu province after dark on Sunday, pillaging homes and murdering inhabitants that crossed their path, municipality mayor Jean Paul Katembo told Reuters.

Bulango is around 40 km east of the city of Beni in the Ruenzori district.

The attackers killed 15 people and set fire to six vehicles, Ricardo Rupande, president of the Ruenzori Sector Civil Society group, said.

The ADF is a Ugandan militia that has been active in east Congo since the 1990s and killed scores of civilians, many in middle-of-the-night attacks carried out with machetes and hatchets. It pledged alliance to the Islamic State in 2019.

"It was around 9 p.m. when I heard loud blasts. My first reflex was to flee because I immediately thought it was the ADF. They killed 15 of our brothers and sisters," said Bulango resident Kambele Meza Milan.

Congo's army spokesman did not immediately respond to calls.

Militia violence in Congo's mineral-rich east pushed the government to appoint military officers to run North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province in May last year.

Uganda sent in more than 1,000 troops in December to wage joint operations against the ADF.

But attacks have continued unabated as ADF fighters have targeted civilians in retaliation for the military campaigns.

More than 60 people were killed over five days of attacks on villages in March and more than 40 during similar assaults in April. read more

Reporting by Erikas Mwisi; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Port Harcourt: Nigeria church crush leaves 31 dead

Nigerian police say they have launched an investigation after 31 people died in a crush in the southern city of Port Harcourt. It happened in a sports field on Saturday morning where a church was handing out food to the poor, some of whom had waited there overnight. The crowd...
Russian forces regrouping to resume attack in Sloviansk direction -defmin

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region, while also seeking to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday. Ukrainian forces, however, had some success in advancing towards the coastal areas where Russian forces...
Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
What US re-entry into Somalia means for the Horn of Africa and for bigger powers

The US has announced it will resume a limited military presence in Somalia. The former administration withdrew troops from the country in 2020. The mission of the American soldiers is still what it has been for the last 15 years: to advise and assist Somali forces. US troops will not be directly involved in conflict. Their number, 450 to 500, is smaller than the last deployment.
Hindu bank manager killed in Kashmir in wave of assassinations

SRINAGAR, India, June 2 (Reuters) - A Hindu bank manager was shot and killed inside his office in Kashmir on Thursday, police said, as a wave of targeted killings drove more Hindu families to flee India's only Muslim-majority federal territory. Vijay Kumar was attacked by a suspected militant inside a...
Clashes between Chad gold miners leave 100 dead

Fighting between informal gold miners in a remote part of northern Chad has left around 100 people dead and 40 injured, the government says. What began as a "mundane dispute between two individuals... degenerated", Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim told the AFP news agency. The mountainous Kouri Bougoudi district near...
Suriname says will open embassy in Jerusalem

May 30 (Reuters) - Suriname plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem though a date is not yet set, the South American country and Israel both said on Monday. The planned move is likely to be opposed by Palestinians, as Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
UN Peacekeeping Convoy Attacked in Mali; 1 Killed, 3 Hurt

United nations — Suspected terrorists attacked a U.N. peacekeeping convoy in northern Mali on Wednesday, the United Nations said. A Jordanian peacekeeper was killed and three other Jordanians were wounded. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the supply convoy was under sustained fire for about an hour from attackers who...
