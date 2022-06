Authorities have confirmed that a five year old Floyd County boy died from drowning over the weekend. Kaiden Franklin, a student at Model Elementary School, passed away Saturday while swimming at Lake Allatoona. Witnesses told police Franklin was playing on a float in the lake when at some point he fell off and went under. His body was recovered approximately two hours later, by using a side-scan sonar in approximately six feet of water.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO