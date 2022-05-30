Some hard news comes from White Sox win over the Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals are a trade or two away from fixing their starting rotation, and it should all start with Jose Quintana. The Pirates, despite some signs of life in this early season, remain several years away from contention (if you can call it that). Ben Cherington has rebuilt Pittsburgh’s farm system into one of the best in baseball, and will be looking to add to said system at the deadline this year with a few savvy moves.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO