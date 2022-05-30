ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some hard news comes from White Sox win over the Cubs

By Bryan Dietzler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox may have won on Sunday but they lost a key part of their team for an undetermined amount of time. Shortstop Tim Anderson, their leader and best player, went out of the lineup with a groin strain and it’s hard to tell just how long he’s going...

White Sox dealt mixed bag of updates on Tim Anderson, Luis Robert

The Chicago White Sox are looking to claw their way back into AL Central contention, currently trailing the Minnesota Twins by 4.5 games. The club was hit with a huge injury update on Tuesday, getting a mixed bag of news on some key players, including Tim Anderson and Luis Robert. The White Sox announced via Twitter that Tim Anderson is set to hit the 10-day IL with a right groin strain, while Luis Robert is making his return to the team from the COVID-19 IL.
CHICAGO, IL
