PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson returned to work on Tuesday, joining his teammates for the second week of organized team activities. Johnson, a Pro Bowler last season, did not participate during last week's three OTA sessions. The sessions, as coach Mike Tomlin has noted repeatedly, are voluntary. The 25-year-old Johnson is ready to enter the final season of the rookie contract he signed after the Steelers selected him in the third round in 2019.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO