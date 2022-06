A teacher fired for declining to refer to a female student by male pronouns has received support from a number of individuals, including the Virginia attorney general. French teacher Peter Vlaming was fired by the West Point School Board in 2018, despite offering to accommodate his student by using a preferred name and avoiding pronouns entirely. The district superintendent required Vlaming to refer to the student by male pronouns — or face termination.

