FDA recalls single-day production of Trader Joe’s salad kits

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Ca. (WRIC) — In a release on Friday, the FDA announced that Taylor Farms Retail of Guadalupe, California, would be voluntarily recalling all Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kits with the best by date of June 2, 2022.

The items are being recalled due to the potential inclusion of wheat and eggs that were not declared on the label.

People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk if they consume this product. At the time of the release, there had been no reported adverse reactions to the product.

The issue was identified when a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient kit.

The Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide and was packaged in a 9.75-ounce bag.

This voluntary recall does not apply to any other Trader Joe’s or Taylor Farms products distributed anywhere in the United States, according to the release.

Consumers who have purchased Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit 9.75 oz bag with BEST If Used By Date: June 2, 2022, are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Taylor Farms at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PST.

