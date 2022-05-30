ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sister League rebrands as Sister League of San Diego

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXwj6_0fuiQus400
Mayor Todd Gloria helps unveil a new logo at the Sister League's women's shelter on Bankers Hill in San Diego. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Big Sister League of San Diego has a new name and new logo, but the nonprofit's mission of helping homeless woman has remained steady for the past 80 years.

The organization is now called the Sister League of San Diego , a name board member Jessica Lees said better reflects its mission.

The new logo is of a woman's head framed in a house and looking up hopefully, replacing a logo that featured silhouettes of two women with arms outstretched and in a house. The logo was revealed Tuesday morning at one of the nonprofit's two homes in Bankers Hill.

"The needs of our residents have changed, and looking to the next 80 years, we want to make sure we evolve as an organization as well," Lees said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsdBA_0fuiQus400
The building at the corner of Redwood St. and 1st Ave. is the Sister League women's shelter Bankers Hill location. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Lees said the subtle name change addresses a possible misconception that the league was a mentorship program, with a "big sister" looking after a younger sibling.

"No one is trying to be a big sister to anyone," she said. "We’re all in this together."

It also will clear up confusion with the national organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which is a mentorship program, she added.

The nonprofit's two 15-bed homes in Bankers Hill are the only temporary housing in the county exclusively for women who are homeless and have mental issues. The homes provide a variety of support services for tenants who may be domestic violence survivors, recovering from trauma or struggling with other issues.

Tenants are required to work or volunteer as a way of becoming self-sufficient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbzQy_0fuiQus400
Astairwell with old original signage on display at the Sister League women's shelter Bankers Hill location. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The average stay at a home is four months, although one woman has been a tenant for 20 years since there is no time limit.

The organization was formed in 1942 in response to a law that prohibited women from being outside without an escort past 10 p.m. in the city of San Diego.

Sister League President Jessica Aminoff said the law became problematic for women whose husbands or boyfriends were in the military and stationed locally at the start of World War II.

"Women oftened traveled to San Diego to be with their husbands and boyfriends, only to arrive to find that their love ones had already been deployed," she said. "Women would find themselves destitute and homeless."

Women would be jailed and their children placed in foster care, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ML5A_0fuiQus400
A typical room at the Sister League women's shelter Bankers Hill location. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

According to the league's website, women jailed as vagrants were placed in jail cells that had spring cots without mattresses, leaving the incarcerated with checkered marks on their backs and giving them the moniker, "Waffle women."

The League of Women Voters learned of the plight of the "Waffle Women" and organized discussions for a women's shelter.

Minnie Barton, the first female police officer in Los Angeles, came to San Diego to share information about the organization she started, Big Sister League of Los Angeles, which inspired the San Diego Soroptimists to fund a room at the Palms Hotel for "respectable" girls and women who had come to San Diego without funds.

The Big Sister League of San Diego incorporated in December 1942, and the following year it opened its first home, which was deeded to the nonprofit by the city.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria attended the Tuesday ceremony at the league's home on Redwood Street and said he was shocked to hear about the curfew law from 1942.

Gloria praised the longevity of the nonprofit at the ceremony.

"When you have an organization that has been engaged for this period of time, it's truly meaningful," he said. "It's not a flash in the pan. It is really being in it for the long haul."

Gloria also said the organization has, for eight decades, demonstrated the model for overcoming homelessness.

"It requires housing with services that will support individuals to stay sheltered," he said. "It's not rocket science. It’s been happening here for 80 years."

Alexis Gabrielle, 52, has been a tenant at the house for a year and said the league has provided her with stability after a struggle with homelessness and addiction.

"I was in dire need, and it changed my life immensely," said Gabrielle. "They have created an environment that felt like home when others didn’t understand me."

Gabrielle said always was struggling with depression and self-awareness, trying to find her true self as she was beginning a transition from male, and the league gave her a home where she felt accepted.

"I feel empowered," she said. "I feel positive. But most of all, I can be my best self."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

