Lemon Grove, CA

Lemon Grove will likely have a balanced budget, but not for the best reasons

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

First the good news: Lemon Grove is bringing in more money than it spends.

The bad news is the balanced budget is partially driven by a staff shortage, which is delaying work at a time when the city is grappling with an aging fire truck.

“A majority of our projects are behind schedule,” Finance Manager Joseph Ware said about sewer work specifically during a special meeting Wednesday with the Lemon Grove City Council.

Leaders discussed the best ways to take advantage of the $17 million budget, including the potential to hire a full-time "motor officer" to focus exclusively on traffic enforcement.

A proposed budget is scheduled to be formally presented to the council June 7, ahead of a vote June 21 to lock down city finances for the next fiscal year.

Missing workers

The city has nine openings among 52 full-time positions, according to City Manager Lydia Romero.

Part of the reason is that the city doesn't pay enough, officials said.

“We need to correct that," Romero told the council. Otherwise, Lemon Grove risked becoming "one of those cities that trains your employee for a couple of years, invests a lot of money, and then they leave" for better pay somewhere else, she said.

Openings in the fire department used to trigger hundreds of applications, Romero said. Now they might get only a dozen.

Ware, the finance manager, said he's only been on the job six weeks and has already gotten three recruitment calls from nearby cities.

He's so far declined.

In the short term, staff recommended raising salaries by 3 percent, which would increase spending by up to $35,000 in the overall budget, and bolstering health benefits. Some higher-ranking positions may require larger boosts down the line, Romero said.

A raise would not apply to the city manager and council members, but improved benefits would, officials said.

Two people in a pickup

Lemon Grove contracts with the Heartland Fire-Rescue Department, which has three trucks for the city.

One is about eight years old and another is 16, both well within a truck's normal two-decade lifespan, according to Chief Steve Swaney.

But the third engine is 25 years old, Swaney said during the meeting. It's not in good shape.

There have been two instances where the department ran out of engines and couldn't borrow from a neighbor, Swaney said. Once they had to put two people in a pickup truck to handle medical calls.

If the city buys a new engine, staff presented two options.

Lemon Grove can purchase one outright for $650,000 from Pierce Manufacturing, or spend a similar amount over five years in a lease-to-buy deal.

Swaney said a new truck could be ready within two months, and cautioned that delaying purchase could drive up the price because of inflation and supply chain problems.

Councilmembers briefly discussed buying an electric engine, but the chief said one costs more than $1 million, and the city manager said there were no state grants available to help out.

Other spending (and savings)

City finances have also been boosted by taxes from sky-high gas prices and recent home sales, officials said. Romero added that a third marijuana dispensary will likely be open mid-year, which should increase cannabis tax revenue.

City staff also recommended using $233,000 to add a full-time motor officer to the local sheriff's station. That hire has been discussed at previous meetings, but the department has so far only been able to cover part-time hours.

Officials also said sewer fees shouldn't increase next fiscal year, which begins in July.

