Firefighters catch infant dropped from window of DC apartment building during rescue

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Glen Burnie apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at The Willows, an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers called to the scene in response to gunfire found the unidentified victim shot multiple times inside his car, police said. Police said he died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Wednesday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO