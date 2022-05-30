Monday Mix: Black Thought and Danger Mouse, Kikagaku Moyo, Sir Chloe

Did filming A Nightmare on Elm Street give you nightmares? Mrblancmange. On part one, I didn’t have my movie star trailer; I had a little tiny honeywagon about the size of a urinal, with a Formica table, a plastic chair and a mirror with lightbulbs around it – the classic backstage makeup room. The lights were on a dimmer. I had them turned down low when I was taking a nap at about 4am, with my head resting on a tightly rolled towel so I wouldn’t smear my makeup. I was waiting to be called on set and heard this banging on the door. As I sat up, I saw this disfigured face looking back at me in the mirror. The shock made me jump out of my skin. I brought my hand up and I realised: “Oh my God, it’s my own reflection!” But it was such a startling moment that it still inhabits a variety of nightmares.
