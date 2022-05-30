ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Monday Mix: Black Thought and Danger Mouse, Kikagaku Moyo, Sir Chloe

By Ray Gill, Jr.
opb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Thought and Danger Mouse - “No Gold Teeth”. Rapper Black Thought (lead emcee of The Roots) and producer Danger Mouse (Gnarls Barkley, Broken Bells) collaborated on the long-anticipated album “Cheat Codes” which is set to finally be released Aug. 12. The lead single “No Gold Teeth” is a classic sounding...

www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: About You — “MoNa”

The Lead Single From About You’s Upcoming Sophomore Album “MoNa” Is An Indie Pop Love Letter To Mother Nature. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Vermont State
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
MUSIC
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Evanescence Part Ways With Guitarist Jen Majura

There will be a new guitar player in Evanescence the next time the band hits the stage. The band revealed that Jen Majura, who has been with the Amy Lee-led group since 2015, will no longer be performing with the band. "It has been a very special chapter in the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danger Mouse
TheDailyBeast

‘Moonage Daydream,’ a Trippy Tribute to David Bowie, Raises Many Questions at Cannes

When I saw David Bowie in concert, twenty-odd years ago, he began performing “Space Oddity” halfway through the gig, after a big pause. “Ground Control to Major Tom” rang out, without any backing track, through the concert hall, and the crowd went wild. “Ground Control to Major Tom,” Bowie intoned once more, and then broke off, laughing. He had no intention of playing the song—and never did, for the rest of the night.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Bob Dylan's original handwritten lyrics to iconic classics Like A Rolling Stone and Mr. Tambourine Man to be sold for $1.375 MILLION

Bob Dylan fans now have a chance to own a key piece of his most iconic songs — assuming they have a spare $1.375 million lying around. Moments in Time, which sells collectible items and historical documents, has now put on sale the original handwritten lyric sheets for Dylan's most enduring song, Like A Rolling Stone, as well as the perennially popular Mr. Tambourine Man, according to TMZ.
MUSIC
People

Pink Floyd Joins TikTok on 50th Anniversary of First The Dark Side of the Moon Recording Session

The legendary English progressive rock band (made up of founding members Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright, as well as David Gilmour, who joined in 1967) launched an account May 30 on the video platform — on the 50th anniversary of the first-ever recording session for their signature album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Parsifal review – the shimmering beauty of Wagner’s score shines

Opera North’s Wagner journey, which began with the Ring cycle it presented between 2011 and 2014, continues with his final music drama. Unlike the previous instalments, though, Parsifal is presented not in Leeds Town Hall (currently being refurbished) but in the company’s home theatre, so that the staging is more elaborate than before; on tour it will be presented as a more straightforward concert staging.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Thought#Gold Teeth#Tokyo#Japanese#Bennington College
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Alan Jackson And Jimmy Buffett Team Up For “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”

“Funny you should ask, Alan.” There ain’t a person on this planet who doesn’t recognize Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s certified banger, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” It’s the perfect song when it comes to beach drinkin’, day drinkin’, hell maybe even Monday afternoon office drinkin, but no matter what, you can’t physically listen to the song without picturing yourself at a beach bar pounding some tequila like there’s no tomorrow. It’s also hard to find a song with more one […] The post On This Date: Alan Jackson And Jimmy Buffett Team Up For “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Toro y Moi’s Sunglasses Collab Was Inspired by the Mood Board for His Latest Album

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Toro y Moi is as known for his music as his sense of style, and now the singer is putting both his talents on view with a new collaboration with Warby Parker. The eyewear brand has teamed up with Toro y Moi (a.k.a. Chaz Bear) on a pair of “Mahal” sunglasses, named after the singer’s recently-released album of the same name. Two colorways are available as part of this limited-edition frame, which features a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SFGate

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Return With Towering New Song, ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’

Some nine years after the release of their last album, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back with a killer new song, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” and a new album, “Cool It Down,” due Sept. 30 on Secretly Canadian. The group begins a set of European and Australian tour dates next month, moving over to North America later in the summer.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Depeche Mode Keyboardist Andy Fletcher Dies at 60

Founding member and keyboardist of Depeche Mode Andy Fletcher died on May 26. He was 60. Fletcher’s death was confirmed by the band on their social media. A cause of death was not revealed at this time. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NME

Wolf Alice among final acts for Spain’s Andalucía Big Festival

Wolf Alice are among the final list of names for new Spanish festival Andalucía Big Festival – see the full line-up below. The festival, from the organisers of Mad Cool, will take place from September 8-10 on the Sacaba Beach in Malaga and was announced back in April alongside another new event called Mad Cool Sunset. Andalucía Big Festival will be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Muse and Jamiroquai.
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Robert Englund: ‘My own reflection gives me nightmares’

Did filming A Nightmare on Elm Street give you nightmares? Mrblancmange. On part one, I didn’t have my movie star trailer; I had a little tiny honeywagon about the size of a urinal, with a Formica table, a plastic chair and a mirror with lightbulbs around it – the classic backstage makeup room. The lights were on a dimmer. I had them turned down low when I was taking a nap at about 4am, with my head resting on a tightly rolled towel so I wouldn’t smear my makeup. I was waiting to be called on set and heard this banging on the door. As I sat up, I saw this disfigured face looking back at me in the mirror. The shock made me jump out of my skin. I brought my hand up and I realised: “Oh my God, it’s my own reflection!” But it was such a startling moment that it still inhabits a variety of nightmares.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy