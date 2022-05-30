ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Stone Brewing's Steve Wagner gives $1 million to CSUSM for student social mobility programs

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

To help provide students in need with better access to higher education and mentorships, Stone Brewing co-founder and president Steve Wagner, and his wife, Laura, have donated $1 million to Cal State San Marcos to establish a social mobility fund.

The money will be used to establish the Stone Brewing Fund for Social Mobility, which aims to improve access and student success through student affairs initiatives, college faculty mentorship programs and community outreach. Wagner, who launched Stone Brewing with Greg Koch in 1996 in San Marcos, also serves as president of the CSUSM Foundation Board.

"We are so impressed with the growth of CSUSM and what it has accomplished over the years, and we wanted to help out in any way that we could,” Wagner said in a statement. “The social mobility piece is important to us because one of the best ways to solve the inequity or inequality in our society these days is to help people who may not normally have access to a college education to be able to get there and succeed. And it’s not just success for them — it’s success for their families and, in CSUSM’s case, with 80 percent of graduates staying in the area, it’s success for our region and companies like ours, families like ours.”

Improving student social mobility is a top priority in the university's new strategic plan.

For the past seven years, CSUSM has ranked in the top 5 percent of 1,500 schools in the Social Mobility Index by CollegeNET, which measures the extent to which a college or university educates more economically disadvantaged students at lower tuition and graduates them into good-paying jobs. For this index, economically disadvantaged students are those with family incomes below the national median.

About half of CSUSM students are underrepresented minorities and at least 52 percent of graduates are the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree. One in nine students is a veteran, service member or military-affiliated dependent.

Some of the ways the fund will be used include expanding its current success programs to serve more students, developing a data management process to track students' progress and underwriting an experiential leadership conference and social mobility symposium.

Wagner took over as CSUSM Foundation Board chair last year, about a decade after he first joined the board. Steve and Laura Wagner also fund a music scholarship at CSUSM and School of Arts programming that focuses on underrepresented artists. Wagner also remains active in a professional mentoring program that he helped establish through the College of Business Administration.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

