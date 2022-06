The Tommy Pham – Joc Pederson fantasy football slapping drama was always wild, and that was before superstar Mike Trout found himself in the middle of it. To recap, Pham and Pederson got into a heated discussion before their game last Friday and Pham slapped Pederson across the face. Pham was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for the altercation.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO