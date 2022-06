PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron and government members said they are sad and sorry for 2,700 Liverpool fans who had a ticket but couldn't get into the stadium amid disorder and chaos at the Champions League final in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, where Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 1-0. The issue was discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Wednesday, French government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire said.

