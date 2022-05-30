ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakfield, NY

Seniors lunch group to celebrate 1938 to 1985 graduates June 21

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

Senior citizen graduates from the classes of 1938 to 1985 will be recognized on June 21 during a monthly senior lunch gathering, LaNora Thompson says.

Dubbed the Life Has Just Begun senior luncheon group, folks get together on the third Tuesday of each month from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama Firehall, 2230 Judge Rd. (Route 63), Oakfield, for fellowship, fun with new and old friends, and to hear a guest speaker.

For the June lunch, everyone is asked to bring their senior graduation photo (or any high school picture) to be put on display for a “guess who is in this photo” game, complete with prizes, Thompson says.

This group is open to the public and all are welcome to attend, she said. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.

There will also be several one-day bus trips scheduled to various places of interest. The first trip is to Thousand Islands for lunch during a cruise of the islands, and a visit to the Boldt Castle. Act fast, as there are only a few seats available, Thompson said.

Thompson is co-chairwoman of the group, along with Co-Chairman Michael Hamm. For more information, call her at (630) 888-8966.

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

Batavia arts organization honors late actor's contributions

GO ART! tipped a hat in recognition of the late Lance Anderson’s contributions to the theater arts world with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Batavia-based nonprofit honored Anderson during its annual Genean Awards dinner this past weekend. Anderson, an avid theater buff and longtime member, board member and president of the Lake Plains Players, died in April 2021 due to complications from a stroke. 
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Alumni, current students await final word about WGCC-FM

As a June 1 deadline approaches, students anxiously wait for word of a license renewal for WGCC-FM. The renewal  was filed amidst talk of ending the radio station that had circulated around the Genesee Community College campus, Student General Manager Cody Catlin said. Based in Batavia, the site has served up news and tunes since 1985. “It was like a sigh of relief,” Catlin said to The Batavian Tuesday at the third-floor radio station.
The Batavian

Allan L. Grehlinger

- Allan L. Grehlinger, 87, of Basom, passed away on Thursday, (May 26, 2022) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Mr. Grehlinger was born January 4, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late Duane and Mildred (Long) Grehlinger. Mr. Grehlinger served honorably in the United States Air Force...
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakfield, NY
The Batavian

Dr. Samuel J. Gerone

– Dr. Samuel J. Gerone, age 91, passed away peacefully due to dementia on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Unity Hospital in Rochester, with his family by his side. Upon his admittance to the hospital, he always had one of his loving daughters with him. He was born on July...
The Batavian

Wendy Sue Williams

Wendy was born March 15, 1968 in Middleborough, MA, a daughter of Barbara (Williams) Kerns and the late John Robert McCarroll. A graduate of Oberlin Conservatory of Music with degrees in Vocal Performance and Music Therapy, Wendy was the owner of Sound Foundations Voice Studio in Batavia. She was a performer with Main Street 56 Theatre and an adjudicator for NATS.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Veterans remembered at Genesee County War Memorial, UMMC

Today at UMMC Jerome Center. The site of the Genesee County War Memorial was honoring all war dead from Genesee County. The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them in front of the memorial.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Parade
The Batavian

James H. Wright

James H. Wright Jr. 81 of Darien Center passed at home on May 27, 2022. He was born at home on Easter Sunday April 13, 1941, Buffalo, New York. Jim was preceded in death by his infant daughter Tammy Annette 3 months and 5 days of age and his brother George Frank Wright.
DARIEN CENTER, NY
The Batavian

Old Hippies are Home to Home for concert series

Old Hippies, flowers and art seem to be a natural fit, and all three are part of this year’s Home to Home Concert Series. A free yearly event hosted by Bill and Kay McDonald of the Old Hippies, the Home series is billed as being “for the common good.” Since the duo requires a nonprofit to receive grant funding, it partnered with Batavia Peace Garden and GO ART! to bring two concerts in June at Jackson Square.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Shred Day in Batavia

Brighton Securities hosted their annual Shred Day today near its office on East Main Street, in the parking lot between Batavia Bootery and Main St. Pizza.  Staff members said there were a lot of people showing up today to dispose of documents safely and securely. Previously: Got old paperwork? Shred it and forget it on Shred Day
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
The Batavian

Batavia honors dedicated service, a centenarian and a good neighbor

City Council President Eugene Jankowski expressed appreciattion for the "awesome ceremony" earlier Monday that honored retired police officers and placed flags at the graves of officers who have died. He read a proclamation in honor and memory of those Batavia City Police officers who have "committed to the preservation of life and property," he said, risking their lives to provide protection while serving the cause of justice. 
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Eden has changed locations but kept its menu of favorites

As if jumping the hurdles of finding the right space, obtaining permits and making desired renovations wasn’t enough for Judy Hysek’s restaurant move, there has been the added stress of illness, little things going wrong and nailing down final details that pushed back her opening date, she says.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Proclamation ceremony a display of thanks to Genesee County EMS

Representatives of various emergency medical providers throughout Genesee County were given an appreciative nod of thanks Wednesday for the "vital public service" that they provide to local citizens. Genesee County Legislator Gary Maha read a proclamation in honor of the dedicated people who are part of the Emergency Medical Services of Genesee County.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Scrap metal drive raises nearly $4K for Le Roy Ambulance

Bruce Scofield, owner of Scofield Rolloff, presented a check for $3,825 to the Le Roy Ambulance Service to assist the agency with its effort to raise money to purchase a new ambulance. The funds were proceeds from a scrap metal drive two weeks ago.  Accepting the check were Chief Christopher Scopano and LAS Vice President Christopher Stella. Le Roy Ambulance has raised $18,000 so far.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Batavia man accused selling cocaine

Jonathan P. “Bless”  Little, 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation 2nd. During a traffic stop in the City of Batavia on May 12, officers determined that the passenger of the vehicle was proving a false name. Batavia patrol officers identified the passenger as Little and that Little had several Genesee County warrants.  During a search, Little was allegedly found in personal possession of several bags of cocaine.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Undefeated Pal-Mac drops Batavia 6-1 in sectional final

The Batavia Blue Devils played last evening against the #1 seed in Class B1 Palmayra Macedeon but came up short 6-1 at the end.  Batavia jumped to an early 1-0 lead off a solo homerun by Cole Grazioplene in the first inning.  Pal-Mac scored two runs in the same inning and jumped out to a bigger lead after the third. Batavia had difficulty hitting versus the Red Raiders top pitcher but stood strong effort the entire game.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
417
Followers
407
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy