Keeway Introduces Two New 300cc Scooters For The Indian Market

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeway, a Chinese-owned European scooter and cruiser maker, has launched two new mid-displacement scooter models for the Indian market. Both the Sixties 300i and the Vieste 300 aim to break into the popular scooter market, which is now dominated by maxi-scooters with touring-ready features and retro-style scoots like the Vespa...

www.rideapart.com

