Infant boy killed in drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh: Police

PITTSBURGH — A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, police say.

Authorities received 911 calls for a child shot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ABC News Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE reported that the infant was with a parent at the time of the shooting, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was released at this time.

