Wesley Chapel, FL

Missing-Endangered 37-Year-Old Man Located Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – 37-year-old Kerry McMahon has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kerry McMahon, who was listed as missing-endangered.

McMahon is 5’11”, around 280 lbs., has brown eyes, and is bald.

McMahon was last seen on Sunday, May 29, just after 7:15 p.m. in the Sandalwood Dr. area of Wesley Chapel, wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and tan Air Jordan sneakers.

McMahon may be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Camry with Florida tag 890QTJ.

If you have any information on McMahon’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

