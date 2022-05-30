ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LOCAL WEATHER MONDAY 5-30-22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Monday, May 30. This report updates during the day . Today our temperatures will range from a low of 70°...

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible From the Midwest to Plains Into the Weekend

Severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the Plains and Midwest into the weekend. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Scattered severe storms could hit parts of the Midwest and Plains through the weekend on the heels of Thursday's destructive damaging wind event in parts of those regions.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Another round of thunderstorms and heavy rain

Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms. “Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather Jubilee weekend: Hail, thunder and heavy showers before bank holiday brings 20C heat

Thunder, hail and heavy showers are forecast to lash parts of the UK this week ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.But there’s better news on the way as the weather is expected to improve over the four day bank holiday break. On Monday morning there were some clear spells in the south but cloud and rain across northern England and Scotland. Showers expected to hit most regions as the day progresses."There's potential for a few rumbles of thunder across parts of Scotland in the afternoon as well," Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said.The cooler conditions are set to continue...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

A chance of rain and humidity return today

The humidity returns with a chance of rain in some areas. “The Memorial Day forecast looks mostly quiet. It will be warm with highs in the upper 80s and slightly higher humidity. The chance for rain is about 30% mainly through the
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and cooler. Monday’s summerlike weather moves out on Tuesday, but it’ll take a while before cooler air settles in. Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and morning highs reaching the 70s. Winds will become gusty during the morning and temperatures will drop into the 60s by midday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida North central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Jay, or 10 miles southeast of Century, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Century, Flomaton, Jay and Pollard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL

