LOCAL WEATHER MONDAY 5-30-22

Effective: 2022-05-31 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida North central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Jay, or 10 miles southeast of Century, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Century, Flomaton, Jay and Pollard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
