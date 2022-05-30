Victor Perez What's In The Bag?

A player who has risen up through the ranks of the Challenge Tour and then won twice on the DP World Tour, Perez has made an excellent start to his career but what clubs does he put in the bag? We take a look below.

Driver

Ping G425 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez has a full bag of Ping clubs at the moment. He starts by using the Ping G425 LST driver which has nine degrees of loft. In our review the entire G425 range feels more stable than the previous G410 models, and we got a tighter dispersion as well. The LST model is the lowest spinning of the range and is the model we see most regularly out on Tour as a result.

Read our full Ping G425 LST Driver review

Fairway

Ping G425 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez then also carries a Ping G425 LST fairway wood as well which has 14.5 degrees of loft. For the player who has a quick swing speed, the LST features a slightly smaller head and a strategically placed Centre of Gravity. Ping is renowned for its forgiveness and, with the LST, it is no different, with it providing a little bit of wiggle room for your strike, as well as producing a low-spin, penetrating ball flight. Featuring the same one-piece face as the Max, in testing it added 1.5mph of ball speed over the its predecessor, with the LST providing extra yardage on fairway and tee shots.

Irons

Ping i59

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the irons, Perez had been playing a combo set of Ping irons for a long time, the iBlade's and Blueprint irons but this has changed of late. From three-iron down to wedge, he now carries a set of the Ping i59's.

The i59 replaced the iBlade and the design has evolved significantly - we’re now seeing a hollow head with an aluminium core that improves feel and moves more weight to the edges for added forgiveness. With the i59, Ping created a faster feeling and more playable better player iron over iBlade that delivers improved consistency across the face that in testing produced more accurate approach shots

Read our full Ping i59 iron review

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged Pro, Ping Glide 4.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez did have three Ping Glide 3.0 wedges in the bag for a while but he has changed this setup recently. He now has two Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges with 50 and 56 degrees of loft whilst his 60 degree model is a Ping Glide 4.0.

The tour-inspired, high-spinning Forged Pro design has a smaller heel-to-toe head, which is forged from 8620 carbon steel. It creates a captured look at address, giving players the confidence to manipulate the head to help execute any shot they are facing.

The Glide 4.0 is also one of the best golf wedges money can buy as well because of the performance on offer. The wedge looks great but most impressive was how easy it was to spin the golf ball. Even when hitting shots that came off a little hotter and lower than expected, the ball sat to attention quicker than most new wedges.

Putter

Ping Sigma 2 ZB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally Perez has a Ping Sigma 2 ZB putter in the bag and this has been in there for a while now. It has a blade design and the ZB look has been part of Ping's putter range for many years. The heel-shafted weighting is engineered to fit players with more rotation in their stroke and those who have a pull tendency.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Perez uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball. One of the best golf balls money can buy, the Pro V1 got five stars in our review and it is easy to see why. It provides superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game, excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. It was also particularly impressive when playing in the wind.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 9˚ with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 LST, 14.5˚, with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 80-TX shaft

Irons: Ping i59 (3-W) with Nippon Modus 3 Tour 120X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56 degrees), Ping Glide 4.0 (60 degrees) all with Nippon shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 ZB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1