ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Victor Perez What's In The Bag?

By Sam Tremlett
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Victor Perez What's In The Bag?

A player who has risen up through the ranks of the Challenge Tour and then won twice on the DP World Tour, Perez has made an excellent start to his career but what clubs does he put in the bag? We take a look below.

Victor Perez What's In The Bag?

Driver

Ping G425 LST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qyNZ_0fui1cMw00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez has a full bag of Ping clubs at the moment. He starts by using the Ping G425 LST driver which has nine degrees of loft. In our review the entire G425 range feels more stable than the previous G410 models, and we got a tighter dispersion as well. The LST model is the lowest spinning of the range and is the model we see most regularly out on Tour as a result.

Fairway

Ping G425 LST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxHWE_0fui1cMw00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez then also carries a Ping G425 LST fairway wood as well which has 14.5 degrees of loft. For the player who has a quick swing speed, the LST features a slightly smaller head and a strategically placed Centre of Gravity. Ping is renowned for its forgiveness and, with the LST, it is no different, with it providing a little bit of wiggle room for your strike, as well as producing a low-spin, penetrating ball flight. Featuring the same one-piece face as the Max, in testing it added 1.5mph of ball speed over the its predecessor, with the LST providing extra yardage on fairway and tee shots.

Irons

Ping i59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNbUA_0fui1cMw00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the irons, Perez had been playing a combo set of Ping irons for a long time, the iBlade's and Blueprint irons but this has changed of late. From three-iron down to wedge, he now carries a set of the Ping i59's.

The i59 replaced the iBlade and the design has evolved significantly - we’re now seeing a hollow head with an aluminium core that improves feel and moves more weight to the edges for added forgiveness. With the i59, Ping created a faster feeling and more playable better player iron over iBlade that delivers improved consistency across the face that in testing produced more accurate approach shots

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged Pro, Ping Glide 4.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqM8O_0fui1cMw00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez did have three Ping Glide 3.0 wedges in the bag for a while but he has changed this setup recently. He now has two Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges with 50 and 56 degrees of loft whilst his 60 degree model is a Ping Glide 4.0.

The tour-inspired, high-spinning Forged Pro design has a smaller heel-to-toe head, which is forged from 8620 carbon steel. It creates a captured look at address, giving players the confidence to manipulate the head to help execute any shot they are facing.

The Glide 4.0 is also one of the best golf wedges money can buy as well because of the performance on offer. The wedge looks great but most impressive was how easy it was to spin the golf ball. Even when hitting shots that came off a little hotter and lower than expected, the ball sat to attention quicker than most new wedges.

Putter

Ping Sigma 2 ZB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn7gi_0fui1cMw00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally Perez has a Ping Sigma 2 ZB putter in the bag and this has been in there for a while now. It has a blade design and the ZB look has been part of Ping's putter range for many years. The heel-shafted weighting is engineered to fit players with more rotation in their stroke and those who have a pull tendency.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQ3U6_0fui1cMw00

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Perez uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball. One of the best golf balls money can buy, the Pro V1 got five stars in our review and it is easy to see why. It provides superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game, excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. It was also particularly impressive when playing in the wind.

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 9˚ with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 LST, 14.5˚, with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 80-TX shaft

Irons: Ping i59 (3-W) with Nippon Modus 3 Tour 120X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56 degrees), Ping Glide 4.0 (60 degrees) all with Nippon shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 ZB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Sam Burns: What's in the bag of the FOUR-TIME PGA Tour winner?

Sam Burns' fine season became even finer on Sunday at Colonial Country Club as he beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. Burns shot 65 in the final round in Fort Worth to reach 9-under-par and tie Scheffler who began the day with a two-shot lead on 11-under-par.
ORLANDO, FL
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: 4 for Burns

Today is Memorial Day across the United States of America. Nearly 25 places across the country lay claim to the day’s origina, but one thing is clear: it is a day to honor those lost in the defense of country. It is a somber holiday, especially given recent events across the nation. For that reason, unlike Labor Day, no tournament finishes on Monday. This week, tournaments were played in Texas, Illinois, Nevada, and Michigan, along with a splendid event in Holland. It is our pleasure to run down the five champions, in this week’s installment of Tour Rundown.
GOLF
ESPN

Perez beats Fox in 4-hole playoff, wins Dutch Open

Victor Perez of France birdied the fourth hole of a dramatic playoff with Ryan Fox to win the Dutch Open on Sunday for the second European tour title of his career. They switched to the 17th hole at Bernardus Golf having matched each other stroke for stroke on three trips down No. 18 in the playoff, with Perez holing birdie putts from 15 feet and then 30 feet to keep it alive.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: How much did each player win at Charles Schwab Challenge?

Scottie Scheffler may be the standout player of the 2022 PGA Tour season, but Sam Burns is hot on his tail after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge. Burns came from seven shots behind on Sunday, tying the largest final-round comeback in the tournament's history, to reach 9-under-par to force a playoff with Scheffler at Colonial Country Club.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Perez
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play

Eun-Hee Ji, the winner of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, earned every bit of her $225,000 first-place prize money payout, after defeating Ayaka Furue in the championship match, 3 and 2, Sunday afternoon. To claim the title (and earn the last spot into next week's U.S. Women's Open field) required the 36-year-old South Korean to play seven matches over five days at Shadow Creek Golf Club outside of Las Vegas and sweep four weekend matches in 36 hours.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant dies in car accident

Bart Bryant, a three-time PGA Tour winner died in a car accident Tuesday. He was 59. An All-American at New Mexico State University, Bryant turned professional in 1986 and reached the PGA Tour in 1991. Most of his career was plagued by injuries, having to return to Q-School six times to keep his tour card.
GOLF
ESPN

Sources: PGA commish draws line in sand on LIV

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with several agents of tour players at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Wednesday, and his message to them was once again clear, according to sources. Choose the PGA Tour or the LIV Golf Invitational Series; players won't be allowed to play on both circuits.
GOLF
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

39
Followers
171
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy