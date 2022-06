Tennies for Tots founder Paula Sedillo Wise is making little feet happy. Paula Sedillo Wise’s volunteer work with Tennies for Tots is a labor of love that has sprinted across Central and Northern Arizona. The program brings shoes to 3,000 children at 35 Headstart centers in Yavapai and Coconino counties as well as on the Navajo and Hopi reservations. Some days, she delivers hundreds of pairs and “the kids are thrilled,” she says.

