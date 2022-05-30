ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

By Joseph Wilson Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9t4X_0fuhtp8h00

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that next month's summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine .

Speaking at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain ’s 40th year as a NATO member, Stoltenberg said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30.

“At the Madrid summit, we will chart the way ahead for the next decade,” Stoltenberg said. “We will also be joined by Finland and Sweden, who have just made historic applications to join our alliance. The Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”

But the leader of the 30-member alliance didn't address Turkey's reluctance to opening the doors to Sweden and Finland. Turkey, which commands the second-largest military in NATO behind the United States, has cited the alleged support by the Nordic countries for Kurdish militants that Turkey considers terrorists as reason to reject their applications. Unanimous support is needed to add new NATO members.

On Sunday, when Stoltenberg held a private session with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to prepare the summit, he expressed his confidence that Turkey can be convinced to drop its rejection of the Scandinavian pair.

“Turkey, an important ally, has expressed its concerns, and we have to do what we always do because our decisions are reached by consensus,” he told Spanish state broadcaster TVE.

Sánchez and Spanish King Felipe VI presided over Monday's celebration at Madrid’s Royal Theater, which was attended by Stoltenberg and four former NATO secretary-generals and three former Spanish prime ministers.

Next month’s summit will redefine NATO's strategic priorities for the next decade, which Stoltenberg said include facing Chinese ambitions, the rise of anti-democratic states, climate change and instability in Africa , a top priority for Spain on Europe's southern flank. But its immediate focus will be on how to continue supporting Ukraine and deter any further aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Spain became the 16th member of NATO on May 30, 1982. Its entrance marked a milestone of Spain’s return in the international political order following the end of Gen. Francisco Franco's dictatorship with his death in 1975. The country's adhesion to NATO came just a year after its fledgling democracy survived a failed military coup. Spain would later join the European Union in 1986.

A 1997 NATO summit hosted by Spain featured the invitation to former Soviet-bloc members Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic to join the alliance that they had once stood against.

“Next month Madrid will host another historic summit," Stoltenberg said. “This time however the context is very different, not a fresh burst of freedom but a cold blast of conflict.”

Spain is aiding Ukraine with humanitarian aid and military equipment. Its military is deployed on NATO missions in Turkey, Latvia, and Iraq, in addition to naval operations.

“Today our security is threatened by Putin’s regime and therefore our support for Ukraine is absolute,” prime minister Sánchez said. “Putin has clearly not achieved his goals because we allies have showed that our support is unbreakable.”

———

Follow all AP stories relating to the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Francisco Franco
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Madrid#Nato#Russian#Nordic#Kurdish#Spanish#Scandinavian
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

676K+
Followers
156K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy