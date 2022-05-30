ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Top 13 Hollow Knight Bosses in Order

By suman
technewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Cherry has my respect for creating such amazing bosses in Hollow knight. It’s a 2D Metroidvania-style game with tons of bosses. Every boss fight is mind-blowing. Some require you to play defensively, while others allow mindful button smashing. Nevertheless, every boss has unique attacks that make fighting fresh and...

www.technewstoday.com

GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
ComicBook

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Gets Release Date

The remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is coming out at the end of August with THQ Nordic officially announcing the game's release date this week alongside a new trailer and more looks at the game. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be out on August 30th, the publisher said, following a reveal from September 2021 and after the first game was remade before that. The game will benefit from a number of enhancements and is made in Unreal Engine 4 and is developed by Black Forest Games, the same group that remade Destroy All Humans!
technewstoday.com

How to Roll in a Skyward Sword – The Legend of Zelda

Doing a roll in The Legend of Zelda Skyward sword is easy but it takes time and patience to master. Just like any other technique, Rolling in Skyward sword allows you to traverse areas fast and dodge enemies’ projectiles and attacks. However, to roll in Skyward sword is a...
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
technewstoday.com

Why Do People Hate Fortnite?

Fortnite has a large community. The game has millions of active players. With such a high level of distinction among the players, there are inevitably some reservations about the game. Therefore, there is a lot of hatred for this game among the Fortnite gaming community. Because of the ongoing hate,...
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
technewstoday.com

How to Change Netflix Password

Tired of letting other people use your account freely while you are the one who pays the bills? Or do you want to change the password because you forgot it?. Whatever the reason is, you can easily change your Netflix password from your account settings. On the other hand, if you are locked out of your account, we have mentioned several ways to reset your password and recover your account.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
technewstoday.com

Resident Evil 5 Not Launching on Steam? Try These Fixes

Resident Evil 5 not launching on Steam is common, as it’s an old game. The title debuted in 2009, but the problem remains on the platform. Moreover, Steam is the only PC platform currently selling the title. You’d see the problem on Windows 11 and Windows 10. What happens...
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Major Exclusive Stealth Release

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a console exclusive stealth release. The Xbox One never had the edge on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in terms of exclusive and console exclusive games, and still doesn't with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but it's making progress. The Xbox Series consoles have already had the likes of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, with games like Starfield, Redfall, Fable, Perfect Dark, The Elder Scrolls 6, Hellblade 2, Avowed, and more on the horizon. The latest exclusive has caught Xbox users by surprise though as its release has come out of nowhere.
technewstoday.com

10 Best Wii U Games You Should Play

Before you want to purchase Nintendo Switch, you might want to check out all the great games Will has to offer. Most are exclusive to Wii U, and some are ported. Nevertheless, every game listed below will provide hours of entertainment, including some you will treasure in your memories. Play...
The Game Haus

Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Multiplayer?

With the second trailer officially having released, a ton of information for the newest generation of Pokemon revealed. As many likely already know, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take huge inspiration from Legends Arceus in game design. From a more open world, improved visuals, and visible pokemon in the wild, Pokemon Scarlet and Violent symbolize the new leap for the pokemon games. But is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer, and what does the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer encompass?
technewstoday.com

How To Open And Use Volume Mixer In Windows 10/11

The Windows volume mixer is a great way to control the sound on your computer. You can adjust the volume for each individual program that is running on your computer. This is a great way to make sure that you can hear your music or movies without having to worry about the sound of your computer.
The Game Haus

Is Diablo Immortal Cross Server?

It’s a great day for Diablo fans. The newest addition to the Diablo franchise released very recently, currently available on IOS and Android. Though it’s not available on PC quite yet, players have already begun to mobilize. With so many different regions and servers to choose from, it can be quite intimidating committing to a server. This then begs the question, ‘Is Diablo Immortal Cross Server?’
technewstoday.com

How to Screen Record on Windows 11

Sometimes you might need to capture whatever is on your screen at the moment. It could be a screenshot, a slideshow presentation, or a video. You might be attending an online class and need to record the lecture for future reference. You might be a gamer who would like to upload their awesome play to YouTube. You could be a content creator who makes reaction videos or an instructor trying to record a demonstration.
technewstoday.com

12 Best Open World Survival Games for PS4/PS5

We’re looking for the best survival games for PS4/PS5. You’ll find something here if you’re an avid player looking for time-consuming titles. See, survival games are often open-world and feature sandbox elements. Rather than deliver full storylines, they thrive on expanding mechanics. And because its systems are...
PC Gamer

What we want from Elden Ring DLC

Will FromSoftware follow the Dark Souls playbook with Elden Ring expansions?. We've played a hell of a lot of Elden Ring over the last three months. But too much? Considering we're now daydreaming about what FromSoftware may add to the Lands Between, there may be no such thing. I still...
technewstoday.com

How to Change Time on Windows 11

Windows 11 sets up your date and time automatically by default by syncing it to a Microsoft internet time server. However, we still have the option of manually changing the time using either settings from windows or a few command lines. We also get the option of changing the time formats and zones.
