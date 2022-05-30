ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FPT Software Formed New Business Alliance with Landing AI, Promoting Visual Inspection Technology

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FPT Software announces partnership with Landing AI (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vietnam’s leading IT firm, FPT Software, has recently entered a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley AI and machine vision leader Landing AI. Both companies will tap into their Artificial Intelligence (AI) expertise, deploy end-to-end visual inspection solutions, and promote the adoption of computer vision across industries.

FPT Software will promote Landing AI’s flagship product, LandingLens™, an enterprise Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management (MLOps) platform that builds, iterates, and operationalizes AI-powered visual inspection solutions. By leveraging deep learning technology, this platform enables enterprises to analyze inspection procedures, evaluate product conditions, remove defective products, and more. Users then gain enhanced accuracy and simplified processes to scale fast while optimizing operational costs.

According to Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software Chief Executive Officer, this strategic alliance extends the company’s AI capabilities and benefits its large customer base globally. “We are excited to join hands with Landing AI to deliver world-class visual inspection solutions to our customers across the globe,” Tuan mentioned. “Whether it is manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical, or food and beverage, all sectors need consistency in their product quality. I am confident that our partnership can help companies in those industries improve their quality control with better data.”

“AI is becoming more ubiquitous across industries, offering numerous indisputable benefits to enterprises,” said Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phong, FPT Software Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. “Our AI Center solves real-world problems by transforming state-of-the-art AI research into impactful products and services. This partnership with Landing AI is one of the first steps among many initiatives to help us achieve that goal,” Phong added.

Commenting on the event at the virtual signing ceremony, Landing AI Senior Director of Partnerships and Customer Success, Mr. Carl Lewis, said, “As we roll out LandingLens™ globally, we expect our partners to be market leaders with high level of technical support expertise. FPT’s team fit these criteria very well as they understood the values LandingLens™ could bring to manufacturers in quality inspection.”

Setting its goal to be among the top 50 digital transformation service providers by 2030, FPT Software has been active in upscaling its core advanced technologies such as AI, Cloud, Hyper-automation, Blockchain, and so on. Particularly in AI, the company has a series of efforts, including its formed partnership with the world’s largest deep learning institute, Mila, to enhance its AI expertise, and establishing an AI Centre in Binh Dinh, Vietnam. FPT Software targets to develop this strategic area into the country’s first-ever AI valley in the coming years.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 22,500 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

About Landing AI

Landing AI™ is pioneering the next era of AI in which companies with limited data sets can realize the business and operational value of AI. Guided by a data-centric AI approach, Landing AI’s flagship product is LandingLens™, an enterprise MLOps platform that builds, iterates and operationalizes AI-powered visual inspection solutions for manufacturers. With data quality key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens™ enables optimal data accuracy and consistency. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, former chief scientist of Baidu, and founding lead of Google Brain, Landing AI is uniquely positioned to lead AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all. For more information, visit Landing.ai.

CONTACT: Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Software

PR Manager

Email:MCP.PR@fsoft.com.vn

Website:https://www.fpt-software.com/newsroom/

