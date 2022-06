ELLSWORTH, WI – The Eau Galle- Rush River Sportsman’s Club held their 46th Annual Trout Fishing Contest on May 7, 2022, at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. The weather for the day was awesome for fishing or just being outside. There were a few people testing the water temperature. Trout have dropped in size through the years, although it seems to be good numbers for what we have going.

