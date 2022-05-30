ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

One dead, two injured in Rocky Mountain avalanche

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRt2n_0fuhKZAq00
Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team during an incident in the Mount Meeker area, May 29, 2022. - Rocky Mountain National Park via National Park Service

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died and two others were injured in an avalanche on Sunday in Rocky Mountain National Park.

A rock fall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker at about 9 a.m. local time, according to the National Park Service. Climbers nearby witnessed the avalanche, the service said in a statement.

“Three individuals were involved in the incident including a female and two males,” Kyle Patterson, park spokesperson, said in a statement.

Rocky Mountain National Park launched a search-and-rescue operation with help from the Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Flight for Life, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Med Evac and the Colorado National Guard.

“Rescue teams are working in terrain above 11,500 feet and are experiencing winter like weather conditions,” NPS said.

When a “weather window” opened up at about 2 p.m. local time, a helicopter from nearby Buckley Air Force Base flew in to help extricate one of the male climbers, NPS said. Using a winch-operated cable, the helicopter freed the man, who was then flown to Medical Center of the Rockies, NPS said.

Searchers located the body of the second male climber in the avalanche debris at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, NPS said.

“The recovery operation will be delayed due to winter weather conditions,” NPS said in a statement.

The female climber involved in the avalanche suffered minor injuries, NPS said. The names of the victims were being held until their families were notified, NPS said.

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Timmy Truong contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Recovery efforts from Rocky Mountain National Park incident complete, victims identified

The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team recovered the body of the man who died in a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker. The other two climbers who survived the incident Sunday were Michael Grieg, 27, and Lillian Martinez, 24, both from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The identity of the man who died will be released after Boulder County Coroner's office completes an autopsy.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County COVID-19 trespassers revealed

Friday marks two years since Rocky Mountain National Park opened following its 67-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Records obtained by the Sky-Hi News through a Freedom of Information Act request found that Rocky Mountain National Park issued 27 citations to people for violating the park’s COVID-19 closure, totaling more than $3,000 worth of fines. The records request was filed May 26, 2020, and filled by the National Park Service almost 22 months later on April 11, 2022.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
9NEWS

3 climbers caught in rockfall, avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are still searching for one of the three climbers who was caught in a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., the rockfall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir at Mount Meeker by other climbers in the area, RMNP spokesperson Kyle Patterson said.
3 News Now

Colorado wildlife officials say trail runner trampled by moose

BRECKENRIDGE — Colorado wildlife officials say a moose trampled a trail runner north of Breckenridge on Thursday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the animal was a female protecting her newborn. Officers responded to a report of a woman who had been injured by a moose on Thursday...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Widespread Rain For The Front Range, Summer Snow In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold for after Memorial Day will cross Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, snow, and temperatures that are 20 degrees cooler than normal. The first day of meteorological summer on Wednesday (June 1) will include up to a foot of snow for the higher mountains near the Continental Divide. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. on Wednesday for the I-70 corridor from Georgetown to Copper Mountain, US 40 over Berthoud Pass, US 6 over Loveland Pass, and the entire Rocky Mountain National Park region. Advisories in June are not...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Patterson
CBS Denver

Neighborhood In Arvada On Alert After Sightings Of A Roaming Young Bear

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they have received numerous reports of a bear roaming through Arvada over the past week. Dan Patino told CBS4 he spotted a bear roaming around his neighborhood near Griffith Station Park in Arvada. Initially he says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at. “The last thing you think of is a bear, you go hike in the mountains when do you ever see a bear? Never. But to be here in a park in a city or metro area it’s just odd,” he said. Sure enough it was a bear spending a Saturday afternoon in...
ARVADA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Vehicle fire causes two right lanes on NB I-25 to close in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two right lanes are closed on northbound I-25 due to a vehicle fire between Castle Pines Parkway (Exit 188) and RidgeGate Parkway (Exit 192), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Drivers should expect delays. #I25 northbound: Two right lanes closed due to a vehicle fire between Exit 188 The post Vehicle fire causes two right lanes on NB I-25 to close in Castle Rock appeared first on KRDO.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado

More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Rockies#Mountain Rescue#Accident#The National Park Service#Flight For Life#Front Range Rescue Dogs#Med Evac#Nps#Medical Center
9NEWS

Why tonight's rain is extra beneficial

DENVER — Often when it rains or snows in Colorado, there's a double-edged sword. The rain or snow might bring beneficial moisture, but it can lead to major headaches in the form of flooding, severe storms, and/or difficult travel. But Tuesday night's rain and snow is almost the ideal...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Bear Breaks Into Condo Office Steals Cookie

Does it want to rent out a unit? Is looking for food? Just wanted to pop in and say howdy? Wanted to scare the crap out of people? Maybe a little of all of the above?. Well, I'm not 100% positive but I'm pretty sure that some cookies that were left out were the culprit, and honestly, who can blame the bear for wanting some cookies.
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy