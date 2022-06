I want to commend the Webster-Kirkwood Times on its Mailbag policy, which includes limiting contributors to once per month. The benefits are already showing in the May 20-26 edition. Rather than having to read through pages of repetitive letters of people getting angry about local, national or even international politics, the focus has now returned to what makes the Times great — quality coverage of local news, events and successes!

