Kirkwood, MO

Geyer Road At RR Tracks To Be Closed May 31 To June 24

 2 days ago

The city of Kirkwood has revised its water main replacement plan under Geyer Road’s railroad tracks, between Nirk Avenue and Monroe Place, due to unforeseen conditions. The revision is currently under review by Union Pacific Railroad Company....

KMOV

MoDOT to close I-70 exit ramp to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lake St. Louis Blvd. exit ramp on eastbound I-70 will be delayed Tuesday night for short durations as MoDOT crews will install an overhead sign truss. MoDOT says the exit ramp is expected to reopen by midnight. Southbound Lake St. Louis Blvd., north of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Millstone Weber’s Bob Hofer Dies at 64

The construction industry lost a giant over the weekend. Robert W. Hofer, Jr. died Sunday morning after a brief battle with cancer. He turned 64 on May 15. Bob Hofer was an integral part of the Millstone Weber – and Bangert Brothers Construction Co. and Millstone Bangert, Inc. before that – for more than 40 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bizjournals

Settlement reached on faulty guardrail design that resulted in fatalities in Missouri

A class action settlement has been reached following the seven-year debate about the guardrail end terminals on Missouri's roads. Stueve Siegel Hanson announced Tuesday that an agreement in the amount of $56 million with Fortune 1000 transportation giant Trinity Industries, along with its manufacturing arm, Trinity Highway Products, to remove and replace the four-inch ET Plus guardrail end terminals from Missouri roads. The product is linked to numerous catastrophic and fatal wrecks nationwide.
MISSOURI STATE
Pacific, MO
KMOV

Metro East communities upset after some graves go flagless on Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some families in the Metro East are upset at a local cemetery where their loved ones are buried won’t have flags flying in the breeze. The Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois is flagless over the weekend. The owners of the cemetery said there aren’t enough volunteers to place the flags but a large group of volunteers were ready to help when they were told the plans were called off.
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX 2

Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX 2

Madison County home lost to fire Wednesday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fire damaged a home in rural Illinois early Wednesday morning. The home was on Timber Ridge Road near St. Jacob, Illinois in Madison County. Firefighters from several nearby cities were called to help. A firefighter said the home is a total loss. One person was inside the home just after 12 […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Construction Begins On Additions To 2 Schools

The Kirkwood School District on Monday, May 23, officially broke ground on construction for additions at two of its elementary schools. The projects at Tillman Elementary School and Westchester Elementary School will allow for increased capacity at both schools. Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich, members of the board of...
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Council Denies Permit To Dog Training Business

A North Clay Avenue resident will need to find another location for her dog training business after the Kirkwood City Council denied a zoning change that would have allowed her to operate out of her home. Despite unanimous acknowledgment at the May 19 council meeting that the petitioner, Lynn Thiele,...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Alestle

Meijer coming to Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon will soon be getting a Meijer, a store that includes groceries, electronics and a pharmacy. Students at SIUE have many thoughts on the matter. Molly Linder, senior in psychology from Canton, Illinois, said she imagines a new store in the area would take business away from places like Walmart and Target. She said she doesn’t think it would hurt these other businesses enough to matter and it might end up being a good thing for customers in the area.
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Driver flees attempted carjacking in the Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Alton Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred on Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of E. Broadway at the Broadway Connector at around 12:44 p.m. An initial investigation showed that the victim drove into Alton from Missouri after driving across the Clark Bridge. They then drove down the Broadway Connector before being stopped at the intersection of E. Broadway.
ALTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages south St. Louis home Monday

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house Monday in south St. Louis. That fire started around 12 p.m. on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street. The original fire alarm reported a person was trapped, but everyone escaped the home safely. The fire was mostly in the back of the two-story building. Investigators are still looking for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was injured on Memorial Day in a motorcycle accident at Hillsboro Victoria Road and Hillsboro Hematite Road in Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:54 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 30, Christopher J. Hemmelgarn, 52, of St. Louis was riding a southbound 2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRK...
HILLSBORO, MO

