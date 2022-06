In recent years, Zonta International has gathered information on climate change as shifts in temperatures and weather patterns have become apparent throughout the world. During the Zonta District 5 Virtual Conference in March, the presentation “Zonta says NOW to Gender Equality and Climate Action,” was given by Angela Brokmann, Louisville. District 5 advocacy chairwoman, and Carole Theobald, Zonta District 23 Perth, Australia. During the recent local meeting, member Kelly Graham shared the webcast presentation with others.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO