Environment

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 5/30/22 AM

By Gino Recchia
NBC26
 2 days ago

Temperatures today will approach the all time record for Memorial Day which is 92 degrees. It appears we will reach around 90 today with breezy...

www.nbc26.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Memorial Day Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Monday will be a hot one with plenty of sunshine, slightly more humid conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be on the balmy side tonight with temps only falling into the low 70s in the city with 60s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be hotter and still a little humid with a couple of records in jeopardy. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s in the city, which would make it the hottest day of the season/year so far. Also worth mentioning, a few isolated storms will attempt to push through late in the day and in the evening. They look to be non-severe at this point, but some downpours and gusty winds will be possible.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be much cooler with a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. At this point it looks like the overall severe threat is greater N&W, but the potential is there for downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Another round of thunderstorms and heavy rain

Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms. “Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

UK weather Jubilee weekend: Hail, thunder and heavy showers before bank holiday brings 20C heat

Thunder, hail and heavy showers are forecast to lash parts of the UK this week ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.But there’s better news on the way as the weather is expected to improve over the four day bank holiday break. On Monday morning there were some clear spells in the south but cloud and rain across northern England and Scotland. Showers expected to hit most regions as the day progresses."There's potential for a few rumbles of thunder across parts of Scotland in the afternoon as well," Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said.The cooler conditions are set to continue...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
ENVIRONMENT

