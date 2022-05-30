Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 May 2022

Hello, everyone. It’s Memorial Day, and as you can see we’ve taken the better part of the long weekend to take. . .well, a long weekend. There isn’t a whole lot happening as things stand right now, but we’ll hopefully be bringing you more stuff over the upcoming weeks as we...
Our old friend Rick Spielman is keeping his name out there these days, whether it was with appearances with Fox Sports and CBS Radio, his new Tik Tok career, and most recently, an appearance on the PFF NFL Podcast. I highly recommend listening, it was a really interesting look into Spielman’s thought process and how he went about team-building. Let's have a look into his comments...
The Green Bay Packers are planning to hold out left tackle David Bakhtiari during the offseason workout program in hopes of having him 100 percent for the start of training camp. Bakhtiari, who worked with the recovery group during the first session of OTAs, won’t be on the field again...
After a poor year on special teams capped by a particularly bad performance in a playoff loss to San Francisco, the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia to be their special teams coordinator. Having done that job well for several teams before his successful stint as Las Vegas’ interim head coach last...
Somehow, this is the seventh consecutive year the Vikings will enter the season with a new offensive play-caller. Norv Turner, who held the job from 2014 to '16, was the last person to do it multiple years in a row. He was followed by Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo, Kevin Stefanski, Gary Kubiak, and Klint Kubiak as the offensive coordinators under head coach Mike Zimmer.
The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
Just one day after being recalled from the minors, Royce Lewis is going to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise on his right knee. The corresponding move appears to be a recall of Jose Miranda, as Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press relays that he is starting today’s game. Miranda was just optioned yesterday when Lewis was recalled. Position players normally cannot return until 10 days after being optioned, though exceptions are made for IL placements and doubleheaders. Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune relays word from manager Rocco Baldelli that Lewis’s injury does not appear to be overly serious, it is just that the team needs every position on the roster for schedule reasons.
Comments / 0