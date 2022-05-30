Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 May 2022

Just one day after being recalled from the minors, Royce Lewis is going to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise on his right knee. The corresponding move appears to be a recall of Jose Miranda, as Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press relays that he is starting today’s game. Miranda was just optioned yesterday when Lewis was recalled. Position players normally cannot return until 10 days after being optioned, though exceptions are made for IL placements and doubleheaders. Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune relays word from manager Rocco Baldelli that Lewis’s injury does not appear to be overly serious, it is just that the team needs every position on the roster for schedule reasons.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO