Memorial Day ceremonies taking place across Triangle

As we take time to enjoy Memorial Day, it's important to remember the reason for the holiday. It is a time to honor the military men and women who died while serving our country and there are multiple events taking place across the Triangle to do that.

There is a "Run to Remember" Memorial Day 5K in Wake Forest that starts at 8:30 a.m.

In Butner at 10:00 a.m. there will be a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at Gazebo Park. The ceremony includes patriotic music and a display of military vehicles.

VFW Post 8466 will present a Memorial Day ceremony at the Wake Forest Veterans Memorial located at Heritage Golf Course starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

In Cary, a remembrance ceremony is taking place at Veterans Freedom Park starting at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free and the Cary Town Band will perform.

Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is bringing back its Memorial Day service this afternoon.

A traditional ceremony will also take place at the State Capitol later this morning from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There are 14 military bases in North Carolina including Fort Bragg, the most populated post in the U.S., down in Fayetteville.

There is also Camp Lejeune near Jacksonville and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.