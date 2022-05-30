ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Memorial Day ceremonies taking place across Triangle

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecNuQ_0fugLFek00

As we take time to enjoy Memorial Day, it's important to remember the reason for the holiday. It is a time to honor the military men and women who died while serving our country and there are multiple events taking place across the Triangle to do that.

There is a "Run to Remember" Memorial Day 5K in Wake Forest that starts at 8:30 a.m.

In Butner at 10:00 a.m. there will be a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at Gazebo Park. The ceremony includes patriotic music and a display of military vehicles.

VFW Post 8466 will present a Memorial Day ceremony at the Wake Forest Veterans Memorial located at Heritage Golf Course starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

In Cary, a remembrance ceremony is taking place at Veterans Freedom Park starting at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free and the Cary Town Band will perform.

Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is bringing back its Memorial Day service this afternoon.

A traditional ceremony will also take place at the State Capitol later this morning from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There are 14 military bases in North Carolina including Fort Bragg, the most populated post in the U.S., down in Fayetteville.

There is also Camp Lejeune near Jacksonville and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

List of NC events to honor service members on Memorial Day

Tributes to our nation's service members are planned across the Triangle in honor of Memorial Day. Visit the Wake County Field of Honor (West Raleigh Baseball Complex, 830 Barringer Drive, Raleigh) - Open until 11 a.m. on Monday, more than 500 flags are on display representing fallen service members, veterans and first responder.
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Bakery Among Yelp’s Top 100 Donut Shops in the Country

No surprise for regulars, but a Fayetteville bakery has been named one of the top 100 donut shops in the country, according to Yelp. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Yelp released its annual Top 100 US Donut Shops list, with Fayetteville’s Superior Bakery coming in at number 26 overall, amongst some seriously elite competitors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to Richmond Corridor awarded federal infrastructure grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the State of North Carolina a $58 million grant to invest in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program. The grant is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Society
Wake Forest, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Society
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Butner, NC
Government
Cary, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Butner, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
City
Cary, NC
wunc.org

Towns in Wake, Brunswick are growing the fastest

New Census estimates show most cities and towns in North Carolina continued to add residents in 2020. Carolina Demography at UNC Chapel Hill analyzed estimates from the Census Bureau. There are two ways to look at the figures. In terms of raw numbers, Charlotte added the most residents, but interesting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

40+ events happening this June in the Triangle

June 1-7 June 1-5: Hamilton (DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham) - Hamilton, the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. June 2: Midtown Beach Music Series (4011 Cardinal at North Hills...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Triangle#Oakwood Cemetery#Military Base#Vfw Post 8466#The Cary Town Band
WNCT

Charlotte, Greensboro have some of deadliest roads in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Motor vehicle collisions are consistently among the leading causes of death and injury in North Carolina. A fatal collision can occur at any point on the state’s road network, but are there any areas where motorists are at higher risk? More specifically, where are the deadliest places on North Carolina roads? 1Point21 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

NC town cracks down on lawn maintenance

Some Mount Olive residents find themselves in a pickle when it comes to the grass. Maybe the lawnmower's broken. Maybe the hired help hasn't come around. Town officials will work with those who have hardships, but they say too many yards have gone too long without the blade. Reporter: Bryan...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Johnston Health introduces new name, logo

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston Health announced its new name and logo on Wednesday to align itself with UNC Health. Starting June 1, the hospital will rename itself UNC Health Johnston. UNC Health introduced its new brand identity in Feb. 2020 as part of an overall transformation strategy. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh blood center in need of vital blood type

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh blood center announced on Wednesday that the O negative blood supply has reached a critical level. The Blood Connection in Raleigh is the primary blood provider for hospitals in the Southeast region. Low supply, the approaching summer season and sustained low donor turnout...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Native Named ECPPS School Superintendent

ELIZABETH CITY – The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. Keith Parker as the next superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS). Dr. Parker will take office on July 1, 2022. Dr. Parker is a native of Four Oaks and a 2004...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Is North Carolina overdue for a major hurricane?

It has now been 26 years since a major hurricane made landfall in North Carolina. Hurricane Fran was the last major hurricane to hit N.C. Fran hit the coast on Sept. 5, 1996 as a Category 3 storm. The N.C. coast has a direct hit from a major hurricane about...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy