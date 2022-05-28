ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too hot? Take a cool dip in these 11 public swimming pools around the Peoria area

By Jennifer Howard-Adler, Journal Star
With Memorial Day here, get ready to cool off at area swimming pools to fight those hot summer days to come:

DragonLand Water Park

Opened May 28. Features zero depth play/entry area, two water slides, sand beach play area with water equipment and extended deck/patio with lounge chairs, full concession stand and lockers.

Mineral Springs Park, 193 Red Bud Memorial Drive, Pekin

309-226-4060

www.pekinparkdistrict.org/facilities/dragonland/

Admission: $6.50/ages 4 and older; $4/ages 4 and older after 3 p.m.; free/children ages 3 and younger

Gwynn Family Aquatic Center

The facility offers a zero depth pool, a water slide, a diving well and a wet sand play area.

809 W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria

309-676-2891

peoriaparks.org/amenities/swimming/

More coverage:Ice cream season is underway at these Peoria-area stands and drive-ins

Limestone Township Pool

Located in Alpha Park, the pool opened May 28 weekend through the start of the school year.

Admission: $5/general admission; free/children ages 3 and younger

1605 W. Garfield Ave., Bartonville

309-697-8835

Metamora Swimming Pool

Opened since May 28, closed May 31 and June 1, and reopens June 2. Features zero depth kiddie pool with a mushroom waterfall, lap pool, diving well, water basketball, lap swim, tot time, two playgrounds and events throughout the summer.

Admission: $5/ages 3 and older; $3/ages 3 and older after 5 p.m. $5/lap swim (ages 16 and older); free/ages 2 and younger.

116 N. Douglas St., Metamora

309-367-4993

Morton Public Swimming Pool

Located at Idlewood Park, the pool is open May 28 through Aug. 7. Features zero depth wading pool with aquatic playground, two water slides, lap pool and diving well.

Admission: $8/ages 2-64; free/children 1 and younger and ages 65 and older

450 E. Idlewood, Morton

309-369-2463

Barbecue, tacos, ice cream and more:Try these 20 Peoria food trucks

Princeville Aquatic Center

Opened May 25. Features water slide, play area and lap pool.

Admission: $10/ages 18 and older; $8/youth ages 4-17 and seniors ages 60 and older; $5/spectators; free/children ages 3 and younger.

620 Princeville Ave, Princeville

309-385-4740

princeville.org/princeville-aquatic-center/

Proctor Recreation Center

Features a swimming pool open from noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday starting June 6. The splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.

309 S. DuSable St., Peoria

309-673-9183

Roanoke Park Swimming Pool

Features two diving boards, small aquatic playing area for children and concessions.

West Victory Avenue, Roanoke

309-923-7533

Shore Acres Pool

Open June 4 through Aug. 13. Features two water slides, diving well, zero depth entry pool with play equipment and a full-service concession stand.

Admission: $7/ages 4 and older; $6/seniors ages 60 and older; free/children ages 3 and younger.

100 Park Blvd., Chillicothe

309-274-3409

From vacant gas station to Kona Ice:Peoria treat expands to Tazewell County

Tremont Swimming Pool

Open through Aug. 14. Features zero depth splash wading pool, lap pool, slide and water basketball.

101 N. James St., Tremont

309-925-5730

Washington Park Pool

Open June 2 through Aug. 14.

Admission: $7/ages 16-64; $5/youth ages 3-15; $4/seniors ages 65 and older; free/ages 2 and younger.

1003 Westgate Road, Washington

309-444-9432

