Too hot? Take a cool dip in these 11 public swimming pools around the Peoria area
With Memorial Day here, get ready to cool off at area swimming pools to fight those hot summer days to come:
DragonLand Water Park
Opened May 28. Features zero depth play/entry area, two water slides, sand beach play area with water equipment and extended deck/patio with lounge chairs, full concession stand and lockers.
Mineral Springs Park, 193 Red Bud Memorial Drive, Pekin
309-226-4060
www.pekinparkdistrict.org/facilities/dragonland/
Admission: $6.50/ages 4 and older; $4/ages 4 and older after 3 p.m.; free/children ages 3 and younger
Gwynn Family Aquatic Center
The facility offers a zero depth pool, a water slide, a diving well and a wet sand play area.
809 W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria
309-676-2891
peoriaparks.org/amenities/swimming/
More coverage:Ice cream season is underway at these Peoria-area stands and drive-ins
Limestone Township Pool
Located in Alpha Park, the pool opened May 28 weekend through the start of the school year.
Admission: $5/general admission; free/children ages 3 and younger
1605 W. Garfield Ave., Bartonville
309-697-8835
Metamora Swimming Pool
Opened since May 28, closed May 31 and June 1, and reopens June 2. Features zero depth kiddie pool with a mushroom waterfall, lap pool, diving well, water basketball, lap swim, tot time, two playgrounds and events throughout the summer.
Admission: $5/ages 3 and older; $3/ages 3 and older after 5 p.m. $5/lap swim (ages 16 and older); free/ages 2 and younger.
116 N. Douglas St., Metamora
309-367-4993
Morton Public Swimming Pool
Located at Idlewood Park, the pool is open May 28 through Aug. 7. Features zero depth wading pool with aquatic playground, two water slides, lap pool and diving well.
Admission: $8/ages 2-64; free/children 1 and younger and ages 65 and older
450 E. Idlewood, Morton
309-369-2463
Barbecue, tacos, ice cream and more:Try these 20 Peoria food trucks
Princeville Aquatic Center
Opened May 25. Features water slide, play area and lap pool.
Admission: $10/ages 18 and older; $8/youth ages 4-17 and seniors ages 60 and older; $5/spectators; free/children ages 3 and younger.
620 Princeville Ave, Princeville
309-385-4740
princeville.org/princeville-aquatic-center/
Proctor Recreation Center
Features a swimming pool open from noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday starting June 6. The splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.
309 S. DuSable St., Peoria
309-673-9183
Roanoke Park Swimming Pool
Features two diving boards, small aquatic playing area for children and concessions.
West Victory Avenue, Roanoke
309-923-7533
Shore Acres Pool
Open June 4 through Aug. 13. Features two water slides, diving well, zero depth entry pool with play equipment and a full-service concession stand.
Admission: $7/ages 4 and older; $6/seniors ages 60 and older; free/children ages 3 and younger.
100 Park Blvd., Chillicothe
309-274-3409
From vacant gas station to Kona Ice:Peoria treat expands to Tazewell County
Tremont Swimming Pool
Open through Aug. 14. Features zero depth splash wading pool, lap pool, slide and water basketball.
101 N. James St., Tremont
309-925-5730
Washington Park Pool
Open June 2 through Aug. 14.
Admission: $7/ages 16-64; $5/youth ages 3-15; $4/seniors ages 65 and older; free/ages 2 and younger.
1003 Westgate Road, Washington
309-444-9432
Comments / 0