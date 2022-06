A national civil rights group to promote justice and equality for Black people in Britain has launched, two years after the death of George Floyd. Led by some of the country’s most influential figures from the worlds of business, law, arts, and social justice, the Black Equity Organisation (BEO) aims to dismantle systemic racism in the UK. It is hoped that the organisation will have the same scale as the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) in the United States, founded in 1909 by Black progressives.

SOCIETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO