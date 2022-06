On Monday, May 30th, at approximately 6:48pm, officers of the Liberal Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Millwood Circle in reference to an armed robbery that had just taken place. While there, officers learned that two adult men held another at gunpoint while they stole several items from the residence. The police were able to locate the vehicle within minutes of the robbery and a vehicle chase ensued. Officers of the Liberal Police Department chased the suspects into Beaver County, where deputies from Oklahoma took over the chase. The suspects continued to flee from police into Ochiltree County Texas, where they ran out of gas and the pursuit ended. Property from the robbery and a firearm were recovered from the vehicle and along the highway.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO