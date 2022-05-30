Maryland Weather: Humid Memorial Day With 90-Degree Heat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Memorial Day is shaping up to be gorgeous here in Maryland.

We’re looking at mostly sunny, hot and humid weather with temperatures climbing up to 90 degrees this afternoon.

But with that humidity in place, our afternoon high will feel a lot more like 93 degrees.

That’s warmer than Sunday’s high of 83 degrees and well above our normal 79-degree temperatures this time of year.

Heading into the evening hours, we’ll cool off a bit but not by much with a low of roughly 68 degrees.

Things will really heat up on Tuesday as we’re going to be dealing with more heat and humidity.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel hotter.

Our Wednesday will continue that warm trend with partly sunny, hot and humid weather and temperatures in the 90s.

Exactly how hot that day will be depends on a cold front, which will also decide if we see a shower or thunderstorm.

The clouds will return on Thursday with temperatures falling into the high 70s and scattered storms on deck.

Then on Friday we’re looking at a blend of clouds and sunshine with the potential for a thunderstorm.