ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Humid Memorial Day With 90-Degree Heat

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6zEw_0fuflTcz00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Memorial Day is shaping up to be gorgeous here in Maryland.

We’re looking at mostly sunny, hot and humid weather with temperatures climbing up to 90 degrees this afternoon.

But with that humidity in place, our afternoon high will feel a lot more like 93 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Hajs_0fuflTcz00

That’s warmer than Sunday’s high of 83 degrees and well above our normal 79-degree temperatures this time of year.

Heading into the evening hours, we’ll cool off a bit but not by much with a low of roughly 68 degrees.

Things will really heat up on Tuesday as we’re going to be dealing with more heat and humidity.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel hotter.

Our Wednesday will continue that warm trend with partly sunny, hot and humid weather and temperatures in the 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6zwe_0fuflTcz00 Exactly how hot that day will be depends on a cold front, which will also decide if we see a shower or thunderstorm.

The clouds will return on Thursday with temperatures falling into the high 70s and scattered storms on deck.

Then on Friday we’re looking at a blend of clouds and sunshine with the potential for a thunderstorm.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Showers And Storms Possible Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another very warm unseasonably hot afternoon as we broke 90 degrees once again for the third time this week. The good news is Wednesday, will be the last 90-plus day for at least a week. A cold front will be approaching the state by Thursday and with it a line of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms. That’s why Thursday is an Alert Day. Any storms tomorrow may have damaging winds and small hail at some point in the later afternoon or early evening. This front will begin to move through and clear the region by very early Friday, and in that regard, lower humidity and sunnier skies will dominate beginning Friday, and lasting into at least Monday! A very pleasant weekend is on the way! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow but will drop to the upper 70s and low 80’s the remainder of the weekend. – Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Hot & Sticky, Plus Thursday’s An Alert Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. Before the front arrives, a very hot and sticky air mass is in place. Highs will be in the mid 90s again for Wednesday afternoon. BWI hit 96° on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far! We didn’t quite match the record for the day, which was 97°. .With moderate humidity going for us, today’s forecast high of 94° will feel more like the upper 90s. We’ll see mostly to...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Impact Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today is an impact weather day with scattered heavy thunderstorms possible starting this afternoon. The storms will last through the evening and will bring strong possibly damaging winds and even hail. The storms will ramp up around 2 p.m. and the risk will continue until around...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Very hot for Maryland, thunderstorms in forecast for Thursday

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be another hot and humid one as temperatures will climb to the mid 90's. There is a small chance of spotty showers this evening. Thursday will be in impact weather day, because of potential powerful thunderstorms that could hit the area in the afternoon and early evening. The storms could produce damaging winds, hail , and even a isolated tornado. After the rain the temps will come back down to normal for this time of year into the 80's.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Maryland#Humid#Weather#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tracking Severe Storms Across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Alert Day is underway for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somerset and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Maryland until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central Maryland and parts of western Maryland was canceled at 7 p.m. SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for most of Maryland until 9PM. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds & hail up to nickel-size will develop this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Impact Day: Much of Maryland under severe thunderstorm watch

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. WBAL-TV 11 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer said to keep alert through the night as the storms won't begin to fall apart until after midnight.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Unseasonably Hot Day, But Relief Is On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a high of 96 at BWI Marshall, Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far! Our normal high is 80 degrees, and tomorrow we will again break the 90-degree mark before some clouds may move in later on. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest on Thursday and with it, showers and some thunderstorms. Some of these storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds, and even some hail. By Friday, along with much cooler air, lower humidity will make for a very pleasant end to our week. Highs in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees will be around all weekend long. Sunshine will make for perfect weekend weather, just as we saw last weekend. Just one more unseasonably hot day, then the relief is on the way. – Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

The Heat Breaks With Storms Tomorrow

Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mostly clear, humid and warm. A few very isolated showers before dark. Low 70°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Clouds increasing with scattered thundershowers likely after 3...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Hot, Sticky & Sunny Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a warm and sunny Memorial Day on Monday after a stellar holiday weekend, weatherwise. Sunny, dry and rain free all three days made perfect for all outdoor activities. Tuesday we break the 90-degree mark once again, and with some increase in humidity, it will feel more humid by afternoon with lots of sunshine as well. The Department of the Environment has also predicted a Code Orange air quality alert for tomorrow due to an increase in ground level ozone, which can be unhealthy for sensitive groups – which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases, and the elderly. Very warm and still rather humid air will be here again on Wednesday, but a few more clouds may limit temperatures a few degrees. Some showers may appear by Thursday, and some thunder as well, but cooler air will be moving in at that time as we will drop back to near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. A great sunny and drier weekend is expected for the first weekend of June! – Bob Turk  
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Stormy Evening On The Way

Forecast updated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Scattered evening thunderstorms. Some storms will be heavy with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mostly clear late. Low 67°. Wind: W 2-9 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Much lower humidity....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Urge Marylanders To ‘Know Your Zone’ As Hurricane Season Starts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With hurricane season now underway, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents to “Know Your Zone” in the event of an evacuation order due to severe weather. The state has three zones — marked A, B and C — covering coastal areas along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the beach areas of Wicomico and Worcester counties, and southern counties on the Potomac River. According to the agency, 2020 set a record for named hurricanes on the Atlantic coast. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe winds — including tornados — and...
Wbaltv.com

Maryland not quite done with cicadas yet -- look out for 'stragglers'

If you thought the sight of cicadas was over, think again. Video above: Aftermath of BroodX cicada invasion leaves behind browning leaves. So-called "stragglers" are popping up in the Washington, D.C., metro region. The term "stragglers" refers to the insects who didn't quite get the timing of last year's re-emergence quite right.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland’s Wild Turtles Are On The Move

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wild turtles are currently heading to their breeding and nesting sites throughout Maryland. During this time of year, wild turtles can often be seen crossing roads and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to be cautious and give turtles a “brake.”. Common turtles...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Fishers Who Catch Northern Snakeheads Could Earn Up To $200 A Catch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fishers, get your lines ready. You might be able to win some cash depending on what you catch in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are partnering to offer gift cards to fishers who reel in the invasive northern snakeheads. In an effort to track and contain the species, the agencies are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads and offering gift cards of $10 and $200 depending on the tag to people who catch them. The reward is in place until 2024. They’re native to Asia and Russia...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Washington; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WASHINGTON WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
fox5dc.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Maryland Friday

MARYLAND - Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy