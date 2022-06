Coinbase has made history by becoming the first crypto group to find a spot on the Fortune 500 list of America's largest companies. In the 68th edition of the coveted list, Coinbase has been positioned at the 437th spot, with a market cap of around $41 billion as of March 2022. Coinbase first made international trade market waves when it went public last year, becoming the first crypto exchange to get listed on Nasdaq.

