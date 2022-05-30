ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Memorial Day At Jester King

By Kristy Owen
365thingsaustin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to Jester King Brewery for Memorial Day and receive 10% off day...

365thingsaustin.com

Community Impact Austin

New Black Rock Coffee Bar location in Hutto to open June 3

A new Black Rock Coffee Bar location will host a grand opening event June 3 featuring free drinks from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at 5013 Gattis School Road, Hutto. The coffee company’s menu includes hot and iced coffee drinks, as well as drinks without coffee. The company also sells its own roasted coffee and coffee subscriptions. https://br.coffee.
HUTTO, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Howdy Neighbor Night – The Pitch

Celebrate all things local at The Pitch’s Howdy Neighbor Night! Every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., they have live music, drink specials, and 10% off for the folks who live in the neighborhood. They will have live acoustic music by Brian Wolff from 5-7 p.m., a $10 Tito’s “Goal Oriented” cocktail, and $5 Austin Beerworks drafts.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-ya

Head to the Eastside to indulge in Kirin Ichiban Cold Caps, DIY Chu-Hi, sake, and more! Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-ya (the East Austin patio attached to Ramen Tatsu-Ya) has reopened and is welcoming guests back as a bar and events venue. A limited bites menu will also be available to complement your cocktails!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LIST: Where hungry travelers can eat at the Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — The summer travel season is officially here, and officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) say this could be the busiest summer ever for air travel in Austin. In fact, officials are now urging fliers to arrive two-and-a-half hours before boarding domestic flights. Once travelers make it...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

An Inside Look at Lee Miller’s Legendary Boot Shop in Austin

When I was eighteen and studying journalism in my first semester of college, I met a man named Eddie Barker who came to speak to my class. He was a television legend in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, the news director and evening news anchor on the local CBS affiliate station, and I thought working for him would be the key to my success.
AUSTIN, TX
insideradio.com

‘Jack FM’ Debuts In Austin Over Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin now has two adult hits stations to choose from with the Memorial Day Weekend launch of “96.3 Jack FM.” Township Media is taking on Waterloo Media’s market-leading “Bob FM 103.5” KBPA by “playing anything we want” on KTSN (1490) with a simulcast on the Austin-licensed translator K241DA at 96.3.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Taco time: 9 of the best local spots to grab breakfast tacos

There are few things that Texans agree on but loving breakfast tacos is one of them. A cheap, delicious, easy and prominent morning food, breakfast tacos are beloved by Central Texans. While most records point to the first breakfast “taquito” being created in Corpus Christi in the 1950s, Austin coined the term “breakfast taco” and ran with it.
AUSTIN, TX
wilco.org

Quarry Splash Pad Open for the Summer

The Quarry Splash Pad at Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, 3005 C.R. 175, Leander, is open for the summer season through September 5, 2022. The splash pad is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The daily admission fee is $2 per person, credit cards only. The splash pad is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for Labor Day.
LEANDER, TX
CultureMap Austin

Texas' 10 best water parks for families, thrill-seekers, and everyone in between

By all indications, it's going to be a scorching summer in Texas. The best way to beat the heat is by floating in a brightly colored plastic tube around a fake German castle on a lazy river, or being propelled through a tube chute at 20 miles per hour into a refreshing pool of blue water. Luckily for us, no matter where you are in Texas, you are never too far from a water park. Here are 10 of the state's best.
TEXAS STATE
365thingsaustin.com

Float The San Marcos River

Kick your summer off right and experience a relaxing float down the San Marcos River! This is the quintessential experience in Central Texas and you have to do it once in your life. Texas State Tubes has walk-up tubing trips—all you have to do is drive yourself to 2024 North...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Holocron Toy Store to hold grand opening this weekend in Northwest Austin

Holocron Toy Store, which claims to be one of the largest Star Wars-only toy stores in the nation, will hold a grand opening for its Austin location this weekend, June 4-5. Store manager Niki Powers said costumes are encouraged, and cosplayers from the 501st Legion, the Rebel Legion and the Saber Guild will be present at the family-friendly event. Droid builders, who build their own replica robots from the Star Wars universe, also will be present. Store hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at 9828 Great Hills Trail, Ste. 330, Austin. 512-294-2607.www.holocronstoystore.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Matthew McConaughey lends his talent to spotlight film at the Hill Country Film Festival

The stars at night are big and bright, and they will be shining at the Hill Country Film Festival. This year's lineup includes Texas' first wildlife film "Deep in the Heart." Producer of "Deep in the Heart," Katy Baldock, is here will Hill Country Film Festival Director Amy Mistkovsky to tell us more about the film and how to catch it at this year's fest.
AUSTIN, TX

