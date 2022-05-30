Memorial Day At Jester King

Holocron Toy Store, which claims to be one of the largest Star Wars-only toy stores in the nation, will hold a grand opening for its Austin location this weekend, June 4-5. Store manager Niki Powers said costumes are encouraged, and cosplayers from the 501st Legion, the Rebel Legion and the Saber Guild will be present at the family-friendly event. Droid builders, who build their own replica robots from the Star Wars universe, also will be present. Store hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at 9828 Great Hills Trail, Ste. 330, Austin. 512-294-2607.www.holocronstoystore.com.
