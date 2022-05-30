ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Great Scott, the DeLorean is back! Meet the 188mph Alpha5

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gullwing-doored icon has returned, this time as a fully electric car. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Well, if you're going to resurrect an icon from the silver screen, why not do it with a...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 23

Time Traveler
2d ago

Whoa! One hundred miles an hour beyond 88 miles an hour could exceed faster in a time travel. Beware! There was no existence of an electric charge station in the past. If DeLorean EV ran out of electric charge in the past, you would be stranded in a past trap forever! You will never find any technological electrical supplies in the past for your EV-compatible equipment unless you are an incredibly innovative mind to collect raw materials and build an electric charger to fit your EV charging system. If not, your only hope is to find a nice attractive woman who loves you to cherishes you in a marooned of a time. She could be your great, great, and great grandmother! 👍🤣👍

Reply(2)
4
Related
MotorAuthority

DeLorean Alpha5 reimagines icon for electric era, hits 88 mph in 4.4 seconds

The DeLorean has finally returned, but instead of a flux capacitor the reborn icon is battery powered. On Monday, the DeLorean Alpha5 broke cover in its production design ahead of the car's formal online debut set for May 31. With gullwing doors, seating for four, and lots of LED lightning, the car features a few nods to the past while firmly planting itself in the electric era.
CARS
InsideHook

DeLorean Provides More Details On Its Upcoming Alpha5

With high-profile automotive startups abounding in recent years, it’s not surprising that the DeLorean name has also been revived. The new version of the company has been touting an upcoming electric car for a while now, and revealed a few tantalizing glimpses of it earlier in the year. Now, the company has taken another step towards delivering a vehicle into the hands of interested buyers. On Sunday, DeLorean released the first images of the Alpha5 to their “early access subscribers.”
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Delorean
Person
Giorgetto Giugiaro
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dmc
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
The Verge

Ford did what Tesla won’t

Last fall, Ford began parading around a fully electric 1978 F-100 pickup truck that could accelerate 0–60 mph in around three seconds. The company brought it to YouTubers, automotive trade shows, Jay Leno, and even us. And we all agreed: we want this truck in our own garages. But...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightnings Seen Stockpiled At Dearborn Test Track

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning began back on April 26, but instead of all of those electric trucks ending up in the hands of buyers, it seems as though a good chunk of the EV pickups are "starting to pile up the company test track in Dearborn, MI," according to our spy photographers who are on the scene.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Interesting Engineering

A DIY man built his own yacht with scrap materials in just 90 days

If you're a fan of DIY projects that seem too good to be true, you're in for a treat. In this video, a Vietnamese man, who has a YouTube channel called Mr HỒ Thánh Chế, finds an engine from a wrecked boat that most people would deem unsalvageable. However, as a DIY-enthusiast who doesn't shy away from a challenge, he decides that the engine seems salvageable enough and undertakes a journey in which he builds his very own DIY yacht over the next couple of weeks.
YOUTUBE
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
CELEBRITIES
Motor1.com

Nissan R390 GT1 Road Car Looks As Spectacular As It Sounds At Villa d'Este

If it hadn't been for Gran Turismo, the Nissan R390 GT1 would've likely ended on the list of the most obscure supercars ever. Built in right-hand-drive configuration, the only road-legal example made a rare appearance this past weekend on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. It attended the 2022 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este to show off its dual-side exhaust tips and a massive red wing while making wonderful V8 music.
CARS
torquenews.com

A Ford Truck Repair This Mechanic Refused to Do

Are there any repairs mechanics will just refuse to do? Here’s one example of a repair job that truck owners often find it difficult to hire a mechanic willing to take a chance on that is among the sketchiest repairs truck owners often need. Vehicle Restoration Don’ts. One...
CARS
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This V12-Powered Megayacht Is Inspired By Supercars

In most parts of the world, swishing up in a brand new Ferrari Roma would make quite the statement. The V8-powered grand tourer is a gorgeous expression of wealth; driving something this prestigious would let everyone know you've arrived. But, in places like Monaco, the Prancing Horse's cheapest offering won't...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy