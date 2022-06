A native of Oklahoma City, MarQuetta Clayton has spent most of her life in Tarrant County. She attended Morton Elementary, then Workman Junior High School before graduating from Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas. She received a BA in Mathematics from OU and worked as a senior pension analyst before going to Texas A&M University School of Law. She was the 1st African American Assistant County Attorney in Hood County, Texas, before opening The Clayton Law Firm. An active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc and officer in the Xi Theta Omega Chapter, she is also the President of the L. Clifford Davis Legal Association.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO