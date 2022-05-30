ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Amber Alert for Missing Little Girl in Twin Falls

By Bill Colley
 2 days ago
UPDATE: From Twin Falls PD. The girl is safe and home!!!. The Amber Alert went out jut after 3 o'clock...

Missing child from Twin Falls found safe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police says a 7-year-old Twin Falls girl has been found safe after being reported missing Sunday. Troopers thanked everyone who helped search and get the word out Monday morning. The Twin Falls Police Department says she has been reunited with her family. No...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Semi driver uninjured in Interstate 86 rollover crash near American Falls

A semi-driver walked away uninjured after high winds blew his truck and trailer over on Interstate 86 near American Falls Sunday morning. The Power County Sheriff’s Office around 10:39 a.m. was dispatched to mile marker 37 on Interstate 86, about two miles west of American Falls, for the report of a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. Upon arrival, officers observed that the truck and trailer had blown over, and made one full rotation before coming to a rest, deputies said. The truck landed back on its wheels and the trailer came to a rest on the driver’s side at an angle, deputies said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash and was driven away from the scene by an Idaho State Police trooper. The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Pedestrian hit and killed by semi in Twin Falls County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Saturday, May 28, at 1:08 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash near 1840 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls County. A 28-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving eastbound on Kimberly Road in a 2007 Kenworth Semi. A...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
To Protect Idaho’s Kids, Let’s Protect Cops in Schools

Another $2,000 will upgrade the body armor worn by every school resource officer in the Magic Valley. I received the news in a message from Forrest Andersen at Washington Street Pawn. On Friday, he agreed on-air to raise funds to buy armor that would protect SROs against rifle rounds. Currently, their kits only stand up against pistol rounds.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Traffic Alert: Over 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 near Boise Sunday

If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays. The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, June 5! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
BOISE, ID
Why Most of the Fast Food Playgrounds Have Disappeared in Twin Falls

Growing up, it was common to stop at McDonald's or Burger King on road trips, stretch your legs, grab some lunch, and let the children play on the outdoor playground for a few minutes. It use to be common to also have a birthday party at one of these places. Time changed and those playgrounds moved to giant indoor ones, which seemed even cooler at the time. Birthday parties were still held, kids laughed and screamed, and parents enjoyed a few minutes of peace while eating their food. Slowly those playgrounds became quieter, the parties disappeared and it was uncommon to see kids playing on the playgrounds. Today, it is tough to find fast food locations that still have playgrounds, and it raises the question, where have all of the playgrounds gone?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Homelessness is a growing problem in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rent prices have increased across the Magic Valley. Couple that with the availability of rental homes or apartments, and some people are being left homeless. Not having a safe, warm place to lay your head down at night is a growing problem in the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls County Prepares for an Active Shooter

It was a surprise to me. A few weeks ago I learned Twin Falls City Police didn’t have body armor that could protect officers from rifle shots. Their armored vests could stop a shot from a pistol or revolver, but not a long rifle. Forrest Andersen at Washington Street Pawn stepped in and raised money to provide increased armor plating. We then learned that the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have the rifle-rated vests.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Paving Begins June 6 on North Blue Lakes (Hwy 93) in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A complete update to the pavement on North Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls will start next week. The Idaho Transportation Department will begin night work on Blue Lakes from Pole Line Road (U.S. Highway 93) north to the Perrine Bridge beginning June 6, with little to no impact to drivers during the day. Construction crews will also update sidewalks and ramps to meet ADA accessibility requirements. The light at the Bridgeview/Fillmore intersection will be replaced as well. Work will go from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night to lessen the impact to daily traffic; no construction is planned during the day. During nighttime construction drivers will encounter lane closures. ITD says crews will try and maintain access to area businesses but, there may be times when driveways will be blocked. There will be some noise from the construction equipment. Work will last until mid-summer. Crews have been working on resurfacing U.S. 93 for most of the spring in Twin Falls, for more information on the project visit ITD's project site. The project is paid for in part by a one-time $126 million approve by the Idaho Legislature in 2021 and Gov. Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" initiative.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Open House Meetings on Proposed Twin Falls County Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley citizens will get a chance to hear the proposed plans for a wind energy project in southern Twin Falls County at a set of open house meetings. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, will host three meetings on the Salmon Falls Wind project proposed for areas north of the Salmon Falls Dam around Rogerson and Hollister. According to Magic Valley Energy, most of the proposed project would be on federal land in the area. The company is also working on approval of a proposed wind energy project north of Interstate 84 spanning several Magic Valley counties centered around Wilson Butte in Jerome County. The company says the Salmon Falls Wind project would produce more than 800 megawatts of electricity and would provide an estimated $3.5 million in tax revenue. One of the two meetings for the general public will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School. The second general public meeting will be on Saturday, June 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, room 276/277 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The third meeting will be for interested contractors and vendors who would like to work with Magic Valley Energy on either proposed wind project. The special meeting for contractors and vendors will be at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. " MVE places a high priority on using local contractors, vendors, and hiring local talent throughout the projects' construction and operations phases," says the company.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Jerome Police And Animal Shelter Staff Want You To Adopt A Friend On Their Dime

The Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Animal Shelter have partnered together to try and get animals into the homes of their dreams, and the cost is being covered. The Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Animal Shelter stated that between Police officers and Shelter employees, adoption feeds are willingly going to be covered if you are looking for a new best friend from the Jerome Animal Shelter.
JEROME, ID
Crash On US 30 Near Hagerman Sends Three People To Hospital

On Monday, May 23rd, a crash on US 30 sent three people to the hospital. The crash occurred near milepost 197. According to the news release by Idaho State Police, a 59-year-old man from Hagerman was driving eastbound on US 30 when it appears he failed to maintain their lane, colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa driven by a 56-year-old woman, also from Hagerman.
HAGERMAN, ID
Fatal Accident In Owyhee County Under Investigation By Idaho State Police

According to the Idaho State Police Department, a 39-year-old woman from Owyhee County was killed in what appears to have been a roll-over accident on South Highway 51. Idaho State Police said that a Dodge Dakota driven by the woman was traveling northbound when the truck rolled off the left side of the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
Twin Falls, ID
