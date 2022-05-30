Amber Alert for Missing Little Girl in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley citizens will get a chance to hear the proposed plans for a wind energy project in southern Twin Falls County at a set of open house meetings. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, will host three meetings on the Salmon Falls Wind project proposed for areas north of the Salmon Falls Dam around Rogerson and Hollister. According to Magic Valley Energy, most of the proposed project would be on federal land in the area. The company is also working on approval of a proposed wind energy project north of Interstate 84 spanning several Magic Valley counties centered around Wilson Butte in Jerome County. The company says the Salmon Falls Wind project would produce more than 800 megawatts of electricity and would provide an estimated $3.5 million in tax revenue. One of the two meetings for the general public will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School. The second general public meeting will be on Saturday, June 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, room 276/277 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The third meeting will be for interested contractors and vendors who would like to work with Magic Valley Energy on either proposed wind project. The special meeting for contractors and vendors will be at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. " MVE places a high priority on using local contractors, vendors, and hiring local talent throughout the projects' construction and operations phases," says the company.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO