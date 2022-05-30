ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanshow Releases Its New IoT Platform, Elevating Retail Digitalization

European retailers are some of the world’s earliest adopters of electronic shelf labels (ESLs) to reduce operations costs as a foundation for retail digitalization. Now at this week’s EuroCIS 2022 trade show, the new IoT platform All-Star is being released and introduced by the digital solutions provider Hanshow (EuroCIS booth - 9 D13), poised to drive Europe’s brick‐and‐mortar retail into a new era of efficiency and profitability.

Entering the European market in 2016, Hanshow has been a major driver of this transformation with now nearly 100 million ESLs installed on the continent. This time at EuroCIS 2022, Hanshow is displaying a range of new solutions from AI-powered shelf monitoring to self-checkout trolleys and in-store marketing, constantly shaping smart stores of the future.

Chief among the new technologies presented by Hanshow at EuroCIS is the IoT platform All-Star, focusing on the retail industry and designed specifically to help retailers to expand and upgrade their digitalization. All-Star provides one-stop IoT solutions from IoT device management to digital operations upgrades, empowering retail customers to quickly establish IoT equipment management capabilities and be able to flexibly build business applications and integrate customized business connections to further boost operation efficiency of smart stores and elevate in-store experience of the customers, ranging over key functions of pricing management, inventory management, picking, geolocation, dynamic pricing, promotion boards, interactive marketing, digital payment, passenger flow analysis and automatic monitoring patrol.

The All‐Star platform thus works as an integrated system for the management of a store’s entire digital devices, providing SaaS and private deployment solutions, both of which support unified user authentication and third-party application access integration with an open API based on HTTP. Correspondingly, one of its key product innovations is to solve the new challenges arising with the amount of IoT devices all operating on different networks and communicating on different transmission signals, as one store may require a handful of login systems with operations personnel trained in each. Therefore, each retail solution management platform may now be accessed through All-Star for a holistic integration of all the core business operation processes, significantly simplifying the maintenance of these devices.

In tandem with the All-Star system, Hanshow has also developed an industry-first communications protocol that uses one transmission frequency to communicate with all Hanshow IoT devices, easing the burden on the range of signal frequencies previously needed.

“Hanshow has developed All-Star and the rest of its solutions specifically with global retailers in mind to achieve a more holistic form of digitalization. These new solutions, software, and transmission technologies all combine to help retailers in Europe move into an exciting new era of digitalization,” said Shiguo Hou. “This unlocks great new opportunities. We’re just seeing the beginning of what’s possible.”

About Hanshow

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. Hanshow is dedicated to offering its global customers a series of world‐class customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer‐centric insights, helping retailers streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer consumers a more personalized experience. Hanshow currently serves over 30,000 stores in more than 50 countries. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

