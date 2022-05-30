ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Amber Alert for Missing Little Girl in Twin Falls

By Bill Colley
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: From Twin Falls PD. The girl is safe and home!!!. The Amber Alert went out jut after 3 o'clock...

Twin Falls, ID
