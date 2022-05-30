Watch: Manchester United Loanee James Garner Shared His Championship Trophy On His Social Media

Wolves announced former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach on this day in 2017.His arrival came following Paul Lambert’s departure one day earlier, with Lambert having guided Wolves to a 15th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship.Nuno had left Porto in May after finishing second in the Primeira Liga and had previous managerial experience with Valencia between 2014 and 2015, where they finished fourth in LaLiga.We are delighted to confirm the arrival of @Nuno as the club's new Head Coach. #WelcomeNuno🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Tw0VeL7SPE— Wolves (@Wolves) May 31, 2017Speaking about the new manager, Wolves director Jeff Shi said:...

