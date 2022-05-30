ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Manchester United Loanee James Garner Shared His Championship Trophy On His Social Media

By Saul Escudero
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Manchester United Loanee James Garner won his Championship Play-Off with Nottingham Forest after beating Sheffield United in the penalty shootout. The new manager Erik Ten Hag is claimed...

The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo SURPASSED expectations in first Man Utd season after transfer return despite club woes, says Berbatov

DIMITAR BERBATOV says the "stats prove" Cristiano Ronaldo was a success at Manchester United this season - despite the club's disappointing campaign. United fans hoped they might challenge for top honours again after club legend Ronaldo returned from Juventus last summer. Instead it was another trophyless campaign and disappointing sixth-place...
James Garner
