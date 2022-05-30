ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian’s Outfit For Sister Kourtney’s Wedding Made A Strong Case For Sustainable Fashion

By Salva Mubarak
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to sustainable fashion, there are still misconceptions that you cannot look stylish if you go the sustainability route. Kim Kardashian is here to prove all that wrong. The reality star shared a breakdown of her look from sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on her Instagram Stories recently...

in.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See First Photo of Kourtney Kardashian in Her Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. And the award for best wedding photo leaker goes to Alabama Barker. On May 22, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter posted on her Instagram Story the first pic of her dad and Kourtney Kardashian at their wedding ceremony at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the village of Portofino, Italy.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares sweet pics with Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are living their best lives in Italy. After touching down in Portofino earlier this week – for Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker – the reality star and her 4-year-old mini-me wasted no time snapping pics during their idyllic Italian Riviera getaway. “Just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” Jenner, 24, captioned a sweet slideshow, in which the tyke tightly clutched her doll, Coconut. The duo also posed on a balcony against a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean, while a third snap depicted Jenner helping Stormi descend upon a picturesque outdoor staircase. In another...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Megan Fox traded her heels for Vans at Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding

Now this is a trend we can get behind! Megan Fox traded in her heels for sneakers while attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s extravagant wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday. For the cliffside nuptials, the actress, 36, paired her black corseted Zuhair Murad Couture taffeta gown with matching platform peep-toe heels. But according to her latest photos from the grand reception – where guests were served a pitiful amount of pasta – Fox switched into a more comfortable pair of shoes to party the night away. “We went to a wedding…” she captioned Wednesday’s Instagram post, which showed fiancé Machine Gun...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian shows off married initials on bridal corset

Meet the Barkers. No, not Travis Barker’s 2005 reality show co-starring then-wife Shanna Moakler — we’re talking about Kourtney Kardashian taking her new husband’s last name. The Poosh founder changed her moniker to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram following the couple’s lavish weekend wedding, and also had her married initials stitched into a special corset. Kardashian shared a snap of the white eyelet Dolce & Gabbana style on her Instagram Stories, with “KKB” stitched right under the cup. Kardashian, 43, married Barker, 46, in Italy on Sunday and celebrated with a full weekend’s worth of events. Since the big day, she’s been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on her Stories, and also shared pics of the lace thigh-highs and black pumps she wore for the couple’s glam-goth reception. The celebration included elaborate outfit changes aplenty, as well as luxurious D&G boat rides for celebrity guests like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. There were plenty of personalized touches throughout the big day. Kourtney’s tulle veil was hand-embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect,” a nod to her husband’s head tattoo. Nothing says commitment quite like changing your monogram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Sustainable Fashion#Instagram Stories#Dolce Gabbana
Page Six

Travis Barker removes Kourtney’s garter with his teeth at wedding reception

see also Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding reception Kim Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner and more of... It wouldn’t have been a Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian affair without a little steam. The Blink-182 drummer and his bride participated in the wedding tradition of removing a lace garter from Kardashian’s leg, but instead of pulling it off with his hands, Barker opted to use his teeth. While the famed drummer had his chompers all over her leg, the Poosh founder could be seen grinning from ear-to-ear and awkwardly laughing as her family and friends watched the racy moment. The couple married at...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Semi-Sheer Dress & Holds Hands With Devin Booker At Kourtney’s Pre-Wedding Dinner

Love is in the air not just for Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, but for Kendall Jenner, 26, and boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25! The supermodel and NBA player were photographed walking hand-in-hand to dinner in Portofino, Italy with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on May 20 ahead of Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding. Kendall stunned in a black strapless dress with a silk corset-like bodice and sheer skirt. She paired the dress with black high-heeled sandals and a black choker necklace with a large red cross hanging from it. Meanwhile, Devin also wore an all-black ensemble consisting of black dress shoes and pants, a black tee, and a black lightweight zip-up jacket. He completed his look with a short silver chain necklace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Reign Disick, 7, Is So Cute As Ring Bearer At Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photos

The wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, in Italy turned out to be a huge family affair. Although there were so many adorable moments at the wedding, one of the cutest and most memorable, by far, was seeing Kourtney’s seven-year-old son, Reign Disick, bring his mom and his new stepdad their wedding bands! Reign looked a bit nervous carrying the rings, which were placed on top of a white pillow.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Leaves L.A. Bar Amid Ex Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding To Travis Barker: Photos

Scott Disick was spotted on a seemingly solo outing at a Hollywood area bar in Los Angeles amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding. The reality star, 38, wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and hoodie in the grainy images, which appear to be snapped outside on the evening of Saturday, May 21. The sighting comes hot off speculation that he would not be in attendance at the Kardashian-Jenner-Barker affair, set to take place in Portofino, Italy on Sunday, May 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Rocks Sheer Black Lace Dress For Travis & Kourtney’s Italian Wedding: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely incredible at big sis Kourtney’s wedding! The makeup mogul arrived in style to help celebrate Kourtney and Travis Barker’s big day taking place in Italy on May 22 with daughter North, 8, as her date. The KKW Beauty founder opted for a long black lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana featuring a straight cut and long sleeves. In true D&G fashion, she added a dramatic cross choker necklace around her neck. Her dramatic glam was on point with the dress, paired with a relaxed up-do for a ’90s vibe.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Wear Matching Grey Shirts In LA After Kourtney’s Italy Wedding

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back in California following Kourtney Kardashian‘s lavish wedding in Italy. The couple were spotted in West Hollywood on Tuesday (May 24), rocking matching outfits way more casual compared to what they wore abroad. The Kardashians star, 26, and the NBA player, 25, sported matching grey shirts, dark pants, and sunglasses. They walked side-by-side towards a business building, possibly where Kendall had some model duties to attend to.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy