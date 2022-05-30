ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Another body has been found after a boat carrying 8 kids and 5 adults overturned in Lake Pueblo State Park

By Holly Yan, Rebekah Riess, Michelle Watson
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people are dead after a boat flipped over in Colorado's Lake Pueblo State Park over Memorial Day weekend, officials said. A park manager said neither of the two killed was wearing a life...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

